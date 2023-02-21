Millet Seeds Market Size to Reach USD 18.3 Billion by 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.1%

Organic millet seeds and food products made from such millet seeds are becoming highly popular which is increasing demand for millets

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Millet Seeds Market was estimated at $10.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $18.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Surge in demand for healthy foods, increase in the trend of veganism, and extensive use of millets in animal feed fuel the growth of the global millet seeds market. On the other hand, adulteration of millet seeds and presence of several other alternatives impede the growth to some extent. However, growing inclination toward having organic foods is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Some of the major players profiled for in the millet seeds market analysis include Allied Seed, Crystal Crop Protection Ltd., Delphi Organic GmbH, Eastern Colorado Seeds, Hancock Seed & Company, Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd, Mirfak Pty Ltd, Nuts in Bulk, RR Agro Foods, and Soya UK Ltd. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Alta Seeds, Bayer, CortevaAgriscience, and Johnston Seed Company.

The current generation of consumers, especially the millennials and gen z, are adopting foods that are healthier and nutritious. More focus is given on healthy eating habits and balanced diets to gain the most nutritional benefits for the body. Millets are some of the most nutritious food grains and seeds available. They are high in all macro nutrients and low in carbohydrates. They also have high fiber content, which facilitates good gut health and increased metabolism.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The global millet seeds market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia Pacific and Africa lead in terms of market share for 2020, While Europeis forecasted to grow with significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing demand for healthy foods, extensive advertising and promotion, and large scale veganism. Indiaalong with China and western African countries is likely to witness increased demandof millet seeds in the coming years.

The global report is studied on the basis of type, nature, and sales channel. . Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into pearl millet, finger millet, proso millet, foxtail millet, and others. By nature, the market is segmented into conventional and organic. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, and others.

