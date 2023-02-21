Gas Monkey Garage to Give Away a 2023 Dodge Challenger Jailbreak Allocation with the Ultimate Customization Experience
Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings to Give One Fan a Limited-Allocation Dodge Challenger Jailbreak
Our followers want a fire-breathing dragon that happens to be street legal, and that’s perfect. If it doesn’t scare women and children, then it’s not going to be any fun.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street rod and muscle car enthusiasts have been scouring the internet and hounding dealers for the chance to create a customized 2023 Dodge SRT Challenger Jailbreak, one of the last V-8 models Dodge will make as they move toward EV vehicles. But the coveted 800+ horsepower vehicles are nearly impossible to find. However, automotive legend Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage has connections – and he’s giving his allocated Challenger to one lucky fan, along with the ultimate, personalized muscle car experience.
— Richard Rawlings, Gas Monkey Garage
This week, Rawlings launched Gas Monkey Garage Giveaway #5: Build Your Own Jailbreak, with a value totaling $135,000, on his website and social media channels. Fans have until April 20 to enter, and a winner is expected to be selected by May 1, 2023. This is the fifth vehicle giveaway Gas Monkey has offered. The company has given away more than $1 million in cash and cars, but Rawlings knows this prize will really resonate with his fans.
“At Gas Monkey, we’ve never built the same car twice,” Rawlings said. “We want our fans to have the same unique experience. Our followers are up for the challenge of creating something unique. They want a fire-breathing dragon that happens to be street legal, and that’s perfect. If it doesn’t scare women and children, then it’s not going to be any fun.”
The winner of the Gas Monkey Giveaway will not only receive a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak Model, but the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with Rawlings and his design team to select the car’s customization options. Rawlings will fly the winner and up to two guests first class to his Dallas-based garage and treat them to a special design consultation. An additional $25,000 in cash is a part of the prize.
There are six different ways to enter Gas Monkey’s sweepstakes-style giveaway. Anyone making a purchase at gasmonkeygarage.com will receive one entry for every dollar spent. At key times, “Monkey Multipliers” will multiply the available entries. Additional website entries can be accomplished through the purchase of Sticker Packs or Subscription offers. Additional entries can be made via Facebook, Twitter or for referring people to the sweepstakes. A mail-in entry is also available. Complete rules and entry instructions can be found here.
Rawlings says this 807-horsepower Challenger is different from previous vehicles Gas Monkey has given away.
“This is by far the fastest vehicle we’ve ever given away,” said Rawlings. “These Jailbreak SRTs offer what Dodge is calling ultimate performance meets ultimate customization.”
Richard shares the full details of his Giveaway #5 via video here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xlXp5aywrxs.
About Gas Monkey Garage
Based in Dallas, Texas, Richard Rawlings has propelled Gas Monkey Garage into the stratosphere and cemented the brand as a household name since its inception in 2004. Having built two commissioned custom cars for Hot Wheels, setting numerous world records, and becoming one of the world’s top automotive brands, Richard and Gas Monkey do anything but blend in.
