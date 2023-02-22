Skwnapp Creative Enterprises to Invest in Edutech and Create More Remote Job Opportunities

The current Managing Director of Skwnapp Creative Enterprises is Mr. Ezekiel Adewunmi. He has been with the company for over 9 years and is responsible for strategizing and managing the people and resources of the company. Precious Okoro, Frontend Engineer at Skwnapp Creative. She has been working with the company since June 2021 Jawahir Ayuba Sulaiman is the current Administrator for PaytoLet, the subsidiary of Skwnapp Creative Enterprises. She has been the remote team lead managing all the software products owned by Skwnapp Creative Enterprises since January 2023

I have a commitment to investing in a new business centre for Information Technology and using technology to create a new avenue for job creation in Nigeria” — Ezekiel Adewunmi

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skwnapp Creative Enterprises is pleased to announce the launch of its new initiative to invest in EduTech. This initiative is focused on accelerating the development and adoption of innovative educational technology products and services. The initiative is being spearheaded by Ezekiel Adewunmi who has led and managed several tech startups in Lagos Nigeria, He is passionate about building an education system that is equitable, accessible, and impactful.

Through this initiative, Skwnapp will invest and collaborate with edtech companies that are focused on creating innovative, effective, and impactful products and services that will help level the playing field in education, most especially the ICT. Skwnapp believes that investing in edtech, can help to create a more equitable, accessible, and impactful education system.

According to the CEO, Ezekiel Adewunmi. He said, "I have a commitment to investing in a new business centre for Information Technology and using technology to create a new avenue for job creation in Nigeria".

"This investment is part of the company's one-point agenda to invest in eduTech, where we can train people, a fresh graduate and also employ the same set of people we have trained. We have been creating new jobs opportunities through some of our software products in the market with 5 new remote teams working for one of our software products paytolet.com "

"Now we want to focus on educational technology that seeks to provide equitable, accessible, and impactful learning opportunities for all." - He said.

Skwnapp Creative Enterprises' new agenda toward creating a business center is said to provide access to technology, allowing business owners, students, and fresh graduates to learn and participate in any program that's been financed by the startup stakeholders and employ people to work in various areas such as software engineering, web development, data analysis, and technical support.

He further said “Skwnapp Creative is now seeking outside investment opportunities from potential investors to be part of our mission and agenda to address the issues of unemployment in Nigeria and also use technology to create a new avenue for job creation, Skwnapp Creative Enterprises will be able to use technology to create new business opportunities, such as e-commerce, online marketing, and data analytics. ”



The company is currently in the process of establishing the business center and is looking to partner with local businesses and organizations to help make this investment a success. Skwnapp Creative Enterprises is excited to partner with like-minded businesses and organizations to help create a better future for the innovators of the next generation.