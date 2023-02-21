A DOUBLE LANDMARK FOR GREEN HYDROGEN AND “MADE IN AMERICA” SOLAR PANELS

Mohammed Shehadeh Nicholas Bair

Clean Energy Holdings and Philadelphia Solar Announce Solar Module Purchase

REDMOND, WA AND NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is pleased to announce the purchase from Philadelphia Solar USA Inc. of solar modules for a total nameplate capacity of 380 MWdc. The panels are Philadelphia Solar’s high efficiency “Made in America” 540W Phenex half-cell 10BB solar photovoltaic bifacial modules, to be manufactured at Philadelphia Solar’s new 1.2 GW state-of-the-art facility in the USA. The new factory will be featured at Select USA’s Investment Summit on May 1-4, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor (MD) as a milestone in clean energy Foreign Direct Investment and an example of how clean energy equipment manufacturing is re-shoring to the USA.

The panels will be installed at Clean Energy Holding’s "Clear Fork" project, which is set to produce 33,000kg/day of liquified green hydrogen (H2) using the electrical output from the solar farm. The 250MWac photovoltaic system will be installed on about 1000 acres of desert land, close to the town of Sylvester, Texas, with the potential to expand to a total of 1 GWac of solar capacity. The project is one of the largest solar plus electrolyser projects in the US to date, and is a major milestone in the adoption of green hydrogen as a key component in our global journey towards an affordable, sustainable and carbon neutral energy mix.

Mohammad Shehadeh, Chief Operating Officer of Philadelphia Solar USA, said “We at Philadelphia Solar are delighted to be providing our high efficiency Made in America panels to Clean Energy Holdings for this landmark project, which demonstrates America's resurgence as a global clean energy leader and a manufacturing powerhouse. The incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 are already accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy mix as well as creating well paid permanent jobs for skilled US workers as panel manufacturing is re-shored to the US.”

Nicholas Bair, CEO of CEH said, “We have signed a world leading manufacturer in the clean energy market, Philadelphia Solar. Coupled with previously signed CEH OEM’s, Philadelphia Solar, delivers everything related to Solar, providing the energy, to convert Hydrogen gas to Liquid Hydrogen for fuel, mobility, and space. All CEH OEM platform alliance companies have the capability to manufacture key aspects of our projects in the USA, and when we choose to go outside of North America, they also have global manufacturing and supply. We reiterate one of the core values of our company is to ensure that our long-term turnkey projects support the communities we operate in as well as being secure, available, and repeatable for generations, led by the United States, first.

Cornelius Fitzgerald, Co-founder and President of CEH said “Clean Energy Holdings and our Alliance partners are continuing to lead green hydrogen development in the United States, and we are proud to be returning high paying reliable jobs, manufacturing to our shores, and delivering long term energy security for the United States.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA SOLAR

Established in 2007, Philadelphia Solar is a Tier-1 solar panel manufacturer and the largest manufacturer of solar panels and steel mounting structures in the Middle East, Europe and Africa (MENA), with a current production capacity of 600 MW/year, rising to almost 2GW in 2023 as a new manufacturing facility comes online in the USA. Philadelphia Solar was the first MENA-region company to manufacture, develop, design, construct, own and operate utility-scale commercial and industrial photovoltaic plants. With Free Trade Agreements between Jordan, the EU, the U.S., Canada, Morocco, and throughout the MENA region, Philadelphia Solar exports PV modules to over 50 countries through more than 220 distributors worldwide. For further information: philadelphia-solar.com

ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS

Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is a renewable energy and technology platform focused on developing, owning, and operating leading edge, innovative and reliable renewable energy and low carbon facilities. CEH is a technology centric platform and, with our Alliance Partners, provides turnkey solutions for innovative projects like Clear Fork Green Hydrogen, the second Green Hydrogen project brought forward by CEH. Further, the CEH projects have been carefully selected to lead various State and Regional initiatives aimed to bring cost effective Green Hydrogen fuel to transportation corridors as well as industrial clients. For further information: cleanenergyholdingsllc.com

ABOUT BAIR ENERGY

Bair Energy (BE) is a Program Management and Construction Management (PMCM) firm with a focus on renewable energy projects in both domestic and select international markets. In its PMCM role, Bair Energy manages and coordinates platform concepts with viable projects to take advantage of benefits, like efficiencies of scale, not available to the projects individually. In addition, Bair Energy oversees construction of individual projects. In all roles, Bair Energy has embraced a philosophy for Health, Safety, and Environmental Excellence. For further information: bairenergy.com