Female-founded, Silvis Materials Awarded $400,000 in NSF SBIR Phase I and OEDIT to Reduce Emissions and Protect Climate

BOULDER, CO, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By: Alyssa Pinsker Contact: founders@silvismaterials.com

Female-founded, Boulder-based company Silvis Materials awarded over $400,000 in funding from SBIR and Colorado OEDIT to create “Renewable Cellulosic Emulsions,” a biodegradable, sustainable alternative to be used in packaging and building materials to reduce our carbon footprint and help save the planet

Silvis Materials, a bio-based materials company that uses cellulose, an all-natural material derived from plants and trees, has been awarded $255,810 from a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant to invent sustainable materials that will lessen dependence on plastics and other fossil fuel derived materials used in packaging and building products. This award followed an Advanced Industries Award of $150,000 from the Colorado Department of Economic Development.

Silvis is revolutionizing the $32B materials industry by producing cellulosic emulsions from plants and trees for use in sustainable binders and coatings. The grant will support Silvis' efforts to reduce dependence on petroleum, which is the major cause of global warming, to create sustainable and biodegradable materials for use in packaging and building materials.

Scientists expect global warming to hit catastrophic levels by 2030. Every year 1M marine animals die from plastic waste. Federal regulators and concerned citizens are demanding an answer to current plastic production. Silvis is dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of plastic, which is made from fossil fuels and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and pollution in landfills and oceans. By creating bio-based emulsions, Silvis aims to provide a cleaner and greener alternative to traditional petroleum-based products.

Ferreira is a patented plastics engineer and MIT Sloan graduate who has already invented and patented a breakthrough, recyclable plastic for automotive packaging. She is also a 2022 graduate of the elite Techstars Industries of the Future program in Knoxville, TN, where her company, Silvis formed relationships with Oak Ridge National Labs and the University of Tennessee, establishing a lab in Knoxville, TN, in addition to a partnership with the University of Colorado, Boulder. Silvis is also an MIT Pact for Impact Company and has established customer relationships with over 20 Fortune 500 companies through its participation in the Plug-and-Play accelerator.

Founders Patty Ferreira and Scott Pearce bring extensive experience in plastic engineering and biofuels, respectively, to Silvis.

"We are thrilled to receive this NSF SBIR Phase I grant and continue our mission of reducing dependence on petroleum," said Patty Ferreira, co-founder and CEO of Silvis Materials. "With this support, we will continue to advance our technology and create sustainable and biodegradable emulsions for use in a variety of applications."