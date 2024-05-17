Female-Founded, Silvis Materials Receives Additional State Grant to Develop Sustainable, Fossil-Free Binders

Silvis' Binders Help Lower the Carbon Footprint in Industrial Packaging and Building Products

This funding comes at a crucial time as Silvis begins to work towards pilot programs with industrial customers” — Patty Ferreira

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvis Materials is pleased to announce it has been awarded an Early-Stage Capital and Retention grant through the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator program. This funding will help with customers.

Silvis Materials was awarded $100,000 to continue their work to help customers meet increasingly demanding regulatory pressures to replace petroleum-based binders with bio-based alternatives. Silvis operates out of their private lab located on campus at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where CTO, Dr. Dhrubo Laskar, and Dr. Chi-Linh Do-Thanh, Director of R&D are creating sustainable binders using an all-green process in development. Silvis expects to establish pilot programs by Q4 2024. “This funding comes at a crucial time as Silvis begins to work towards pilot programs with industrial customers,” said Patty Ferreira, the CEO and Founder of Silvis Materials.

“Across the state, companies are rethinking existing technologies and inventing new ones within the advanced industries sector. Their success will create good-paying jobs in Colorado and has the potential to change lives across the state and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to support their development and look forward to celebrating future accomplishments,” said Rama Haris, Advanced Industries Senior Manager at OEDIT.

The Early-Stage Capital and Retention grant supports businesses commercializing innovative and disruptive technologies in the advanced industries that will be created or manufactured in Colorado. These grants help promote the growth and sustainability of advanced industries across the state by driving innovation and commercialization that move this vital part of the Colorado economy forward.

To learn more about Silvis Materials, visit http://www.silvismaterials.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email Kim Hedberg, Chief Sustainability Officer, at kim@silvismaterials.com.

About Silvis Materials

Established in August 2020, Silvis is creating binders to meet environmental pressures to reduce the use of fossil-based materials in adhesives and binders, which in turn helps to lower the carbon footprint and clean up our environment. Silvis is working with large industrial manufacturers to design and test solutions that can be used in building products, such as particle board, insulation, and roofing tiles, as well as packaging products, such as paper and paperboard products.

About the Advanced Industries Accelerator Program

The Advanced Industries Accelerator Program was created in 2013 to promote growth and sustainability in Colorado’s advanced industries by driving innovation, accelerating commercialization, encouraging public-private partnerships, increasing access to early stage capital and creating a strong infrastructure that increases the state’s capacity to be globally competitive. AIA encompasses five distinct grant programs: Proof of Concept, Early-Stage Capital and Retention, Collaborative Infrastructure, Export Accelerator, and Global Consultant Network.

About Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State’s economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office. Learn more at oedit.colorado.gov.