Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of R.I. artist Heather McMordie

RHODE ISLAND, February 20 - Block Island, RI—The gallery at Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its winter exhibit featuring works by Providence's Heather McMordie. The exhibition runs through mid-May.

Heather McMordie is an artist, educator and curator based in Providence. Through prints, puzzles, artistic books and interactive installations, her work explores the complexities of soil science and environmental restoration.

With this collection of works, McMordie suggests that understanding complex ecosystems like salt marshes necessitates constant shifts in our perspective. The different perspectives presented here are just a fraction of the ways we can approach a landscape. How can you reposition yourself to see new aspects of your surroundings?

The 2023 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Lois Harada, Providence, and Jon Baylor, Wakefield.

