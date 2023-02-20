RecycleUSA, Game of Recycling, Shows Recycling Isn't Broken and Solving Climate Change can Be Fun

Card box image

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oldest Human Profession on Earth? Recycling and RecycleUSA, the Game of Recycling, to Be Featured at San Diego’s Zero Waste Symposium

In the spirit of “Global Overview, Local Action”, RecycleUSA is a gold sponsor of the 10th Annual Zero Waste Symposium to be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in San Diego, CA. The Symposium will showcase the gameplay at select times both during and after the event.

Game creator, Jon Huls, will be in attendance, and he is a veteran of waste minimization and zero waste since Earth Day 1970. Huls says, “I wanted to create a fun way that people can be introduced to wastefulness, and this game is a playful simulation of the rough and tumble recycling industry, possibly the oldest human profession on earth!”

As a card-game composed of recycled materials, players actually “close the loop” by buying recycled material. Huls notes that “Simply sorting and collecting recyclable wastes isn’t really recycling. We must close the loop by buying and using recycled content products.”

Huls also notes that “Recycling may the first thing that people do as an environmental act, but it’s actually the last thing they should do. We need to focus on redesign and circularity in our economy to really make a difference and combat the ill effects of climate change.”

RecycleUSA is unique in that players are dealt a hand of trash (just like real life!), and they must sort and trade with other players in order to compile a complete hand of a single material. Cards include seven suites of seven cards each, with materials ranging from metal to electronic waste to food scraps. There’s even a contaminant card and a high-grade card (wild card) to make the game even more realistic.”

The game is available online at https://sustainable-env.com/recycle-usa and retails for $14.99. It can be co-branded and companies are encouraged to do so and provide SWAG at events that focus on eco-literacy.

As to being the world’s oldest profession? Huls laughs and says, “Recycling goods may even predate agriculture! One’s trash has always been another’s treasure!”