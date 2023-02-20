NEWS

LDAF Encourages Participation in Louisiana’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

February 14, 2023

For Immediate Release:

Contact:

Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256

Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179

presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

Baton Rouge, La. – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., encourages senior citizens 60 years old and older who meet certain income requirements to apply for Louisiana’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). The program, which LDAF administers through a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant, provides food benefits to qualified low-income senior citizens to buy locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey sold at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands.

Those who qualify will receive a food benefits card with a value of $50. The SFMNP food benefits card may only be used to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs, and honey approved by the Louisiana Farmers Market Nutrition Program from farmers at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands (or farm stands). Each senior who receives a food benefits card also will receive a directory listing participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands where the food benefits may be spent.

In addition to helping our seniors access fresh produce, the program offers our local farmers access to another revenue pool.

“LDAF is always looking for ways to help you shop for fresh, local produce, and with the increase in monetary allocations in the SFMNP program, senior citizens will get to do just that,” said Commissioner Strain. “I encourage you to check your eligibility and apply today. Let’s have another great year supporting Louisiana’s farmers and senior citizens through the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.”

The following seniors are pre-qualified for the SFMNP: Seniors who receive commodities through the USDA’s Food for Seniors Program; those who have a Letter of Eligibility for the Louisiana Purchase Card (SNAP); those who have a Letter of Eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI); or those who receive Medicaid. Even those who pre-qualify still need to complete an application for the farmers’ market food benefits card in order to participate.

Participants must apply every year. Seniors interested in applying for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program should contact their parish Council on Aging (In New Orleans, contact Catholic Charities).

