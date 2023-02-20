NexGen P-Pod massively expands portable restroom services across Colorado

NexGen P-Pod Service Coverage Map

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexGen P-Pod of Denver LLC portable restroom company has announced an extensive increase in service coverage across the front range of Colorado.

Previously covering the entire Denver Metro area, NexGen P-Pod will now expand coverage all the way south to Colorado Springs.

NexGen P-Pod is renowned for providing portable toilets that are clean, odor-free, and spacious, with 30% more room than standard units. NexGen accommodates and serves a variety of companies, such as construction, events and even homeowners. No matter the need, NexGen P-Pod provides top of the line portable toilets and service.

“This expansion is very exciting, not just for us, but also for companies working all along the front range of Colorado,” says Curtis Ingalls, founder of NexGen P-Pod.

“We are experienced in providing both companies and events with superior portable restrooms, and the highest quality of service. It’s only with this experience, exceptional customer service, and quality products that this expansion can happen. We are proud to now be covering nearly half of Colorado’s population.”

NexGen P-Pod says that they are paving the way for radical change within the Portable Toilet business. Setting out to reinvent the portable restroom industry, which has not changed in fifty years. NexGen P-Pod strives to become one of the most sustainable companies in the industry.

“We rent out everything from portable standard restrooms, ADA restrooms, and hand-wash stations, to waste tanks, toilet trailers, and more. The innovative designs of our P-Pod Folding restrooms will change the way you think about port-a-johns forever.”

Curtis Ingalls says that a contemporary approach is essential to the success of NexGen P-Pod. This approach is illustrated by the utilizations of newly designed trucks to handle deliveries, pickups and services at the same time. This revolutionizes the industry by moving away from the standard practices and forging a new, more streamlined process with modern equipment.

Another major change in the industry is seen in our P-Pod units, which have a LunarGlo solar light installed, meaning you never have to enter a dark portable restroom again. We also utilize AirVote QR codes inside each restroom to get user feedback, allowing for modifications to ensure each customer is happy with the experience in every unit. Unlike other companies, we never have additional fees such as pick-up fee, delivery fee, or any other additional upcharges. We believe in simple, fair, flat rate pricing so that you always know the cost upfront. Our prices are also consistent year round.

If you are ready for a change in your portable restroom services contact NexGen P-Pod at (866) 763-9436 or NexGenPPod.com