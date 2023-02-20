Iowa Supreme Court forming Remote Proceedings Task Force

The Iowa Supreme Court is looking for individuals interested in serving on a Remote Proceedings Task Force that will be created in March 2023. The task force, chaired by Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen, will be divided into three work groups: criminal, civil, and family/juvenile law.

“As the judicial branch emerges from the Covid recovery stage, it is time to integrate and standardize the use of remote proceedings into judicial branch operations,” Chief Justice Christensen said. “Statewide policies will promote consistency, fairness, and transparency for all court users as well as reduce costs and improve efficiency.”

The task force is charged to recommend court rules or policies for standard use of remote proceedings in criminal, civil, and family/juvenile law cases. The recommendations must allow equal access, due process, transparency, fairness, and safety for all court users.

The National Center for State Courts (NCSC) developed a Remote Proceedings Toolkit. In its toolkit, NCSC encourages the creation of policies based on the guiding principles and values of court communities by garnering participation and feedback from court users and staff.

The supreme court will review the recommendations and promulgate statewide policies and procedures which will then be implemented, ideally by the end of this year.

Please complete this form if you are interested in serving on the task force. The appointments to the task force will be included in an order filed in March.

