Science of Reading MicroGrant Announced Targets Primary Grade Readers (K-2)
An early literacy co. will award five schools/districts free phonics program for unlimited use through the end of the 2023/2024 school year for K-2 teachers
Research shows that effective phonics instruction is vital to students’ reading success. Our educators need flexible resources to systematically teach the building blocks of sounds and letters.”THOMPSON'S STATION, TENNESSEE, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennessee based Learning At The Primary Pond announced today the launch of a MicroGrant program where they will award five schools with free site wide licenses for unlimited use of their Science of Reading based phonics program, From Sounds to Spelling®. The granted award will begin in spring 2023 and extend until the end of the 2023/2024 school year. It includes support for on-boarding and professional development to ensure the success of the initiative. The total approximate value of the five awards is $25,000.
From Sounds to Spelling® is used by nearly 5,000 educators to excite, engage and encourage their students to read, using research based instruction in both phonemic awareness and phonics. “Research shows that effective phonics instruction is vital to students’ reading success. But many programs aren’t teacher friendly, and they end up falling by the wayside,” said Alison Ryan, M.Ed, Founder and CEO of Learning At The Primary Pond. “Our educators need flexible resources that both simplify the process of systematically teaching the building blocks of sounds and letters, while including completely customizable pacing and leveled materials for differentiation.”
The five schools selected will receive From Sounds to Spelling® licenses for all of their Kindergarten, first grade, and second grade teachers. This fun, engaging curriculum includes 35 weeks of phonics, phonological awareness, and spelling instruction for K-2 students. Downloadable PDFs provide all the lessons and materials that teachers need - including decodable texts, sorts, and activities at different levels. In addition, teachers can access on-demand professional development videos to help them understand how the program ideally progresses, how to implement the lessons, how to schedule time, and much more.
The Science of Reading MicroGrant is open to any learning institution serving K-2 students. Winners will be selected based on their vision for involving their learning community and creative plans for engaging all members, school wide.
The application deadline is February 28, 2023, and winners will be announced by March 9, 2023.
To apply for the grant, simply complete the application at https://www.fromsoundstospelling.com/2023-microgrant
ABOUT LEARNING AT THE PRIMARY POND:
Learning At The Primary Pond provides research-based, easy-to-use resources and programs for Kindergarten, first grade, and second grade teachers. Our mission is to support K-2 teachers by supplying them with the materials they need to provide outstanding literacy instruction, without spending so much of their personal time prepping and planning materials. Our team is made up of teachers, literacy specialists, and instructional coaches all dedicated to providing the best materials and support for K-2 teachers! Learn more at www.learningattheprimarypond.com. For more information, contact Sonya Wilson at sonya@learningattheprimarypond.com.
