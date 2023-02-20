Stephen Nalley Dismantles Limiting Concepts and Helping Entrepreneurs Unlock their Potential with "Relentless Pursuit"

Stephen Nalley is a highly successful entrepreneur, veteran, highly sought-after business strategist, and author of the critically acclaimed "Relentless Pursuit".

The rapidly changing, fast-paced world of business and entrepreneurship can be overwhelming to both beginners and experts. Creating, nurturing, and managing a business requires a range of skills but more importantly, it can challenge the mental fortitude of business owners.

As the owner of multiple highly successful businesses, Black Briar Advisors and Black Briar Hotel Group being just some of them, Stephen Nalley understands the trials fellow entrepreneurs and owners of businesses big and small face. Stephen has launched a book dedicated to businesspeople who wish to break through the plateau but are trapped by self-imposed limitations.

“Relentless Pursuit: The Foundations and Principles of Success” is a book that is changing the rulebook for entrepreneurs across the globe. The concepts contained in this book are thoroughly but concisely explained, giving the readers a different lens through which they can observe their business, the networks of relationships, and the reality of challenges that may be more trivial than was originally assumed.

As Nalley imparts, the first and arguably most important skill this book aims to teach the readers is facing the fears head-on rather than avoiding them. By overcoming a myriad of adversities, Nalley grew and realized that the perception of the obstacle determines its size and difficulty.

Stephen was interviewed by Writer’s Life Magazine about his latest book and was asked about its significance, imparting the following:

“The title of the book is “Relentless Pursuit. It is something that I have described since my days in the military. The definition of “Relentless” is constant and/or insistent. When we pursue something, we go after it with a level of focus and intensity. The foundation and principles that are in my book all revolve around the theory of going after your goals with the intent of conquering them as opposed to trying our best. When we relentlessly pursue something, we do not stop until we have achieved the desired outcome,” Nalley said.

In addition to helping his readers challenge their fears and overcome self-imposed limits, “Relentless Pursuit” imparts a powerful message – the pursuit of knowledge and success never stops.

Nalley is helping business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone wishing to find their true purpose reinforce their mental fortitude and form a resilient character. The principles and foundations contained in Nalley’s “Relentless Pursuit” aim to give the reader a peek into the lifestyle of a highly successful entrepreneur, dissecting the steps he took to make his dream a reality.

Nalley is the Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors. Black Briar is a full service real estate investment company that specializes in the acquisition and turnaround of distressed hotel & resort assets. Black Briar is responsible for the asset management of over $2B of real estate assets.

“Relentless Pursuit” is now available on Amazon in both Kindle and Paperback editions. Stephen Nalley continues his quest for self-improvement while empowering others with his Relentless Pursuit podcast.

More information about Stephen Nalley and “Relentless Pursuit: The Foundations and Principles of Success” is available on Stephen’s official website.

