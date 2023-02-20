Mekkamillz the Nigerian Artist redefining the concept of artistry in Africa.

Striving to leave a remarkable imprint to the general growth of the entertainment industry the young emerging artist Mekkamillz checks all the boxes as one of Africa’s most versatile independent artist.

Mekkamillz; set to take the Afro and Pop culture by storm with a game changing plan driven with substantial narratives.

Okafor Chukwuemeka, professionally known as Mekkamillz is a Nigerian Artist. Born in Lagos Nigeria, and originates from Anambra State; East side of Nigeria, located in West Africa. He is a versatile artist who embarked on a journey to the United Kingdom, where he spent most of his life gaining a bachelor’s degree in computing.

As a creative he developed and nurtured skills in music, songwriting, production, photography, filmmaking, fashion design, and directing. He is best known for his song Fire Ballz, and Calling under the name “Mekka” and also as a host on the podcast series Radar Vault Podcast.

“Greatness comes with sacrifices, when blessed with the gift to do more, much is expected. So shortcomings should never deter you from your purpose in life.”

As a recording artist, Mekkamillz began his musical career in 2017, after releasing his first single “Suicidal” under his previous name Mekka.

Post concluding his bachelor’s degree in Information Communication Technology in the United Kingdom in November 2013. He ventured further into multimedia gaining more knowledge as he progressed in his field. His passion for the creative arts sparked a fuse in him from a very young age which pushed him to pursuit in-depth knowledge in the entertainment industry and creative world; this granted him imminent confidence as he began to push his career independently as an Artist in Nigeria in 2016.

He moved back to Lagos Nigeria in 2015 and instantly began collaborative efforts with multiple talented artist in the field of photography, advert productions, music, and content creation. This preceded to the release of his song “Suicidal” in June 2017 with subsequent releases afterwards, such as “Fire Ballz” in February 2018; leading to his much improved blend and stands in the afrobeat genre with his song “Calling” by Mekka in March 2019.

[VISUAL ARRAY: https://youtu.be/PHkyZ2wtSKY ]

In April 2021, he established the Media Company, Yhhboi LTD;

With the aim of catering and rendering media services across the country as a way for contributing to the general growth of the industry. And in 2022 lunched the clothing line “Radar Vault Clothing” where he blends his artistic side with his fashion taste. Currently manufacturing and distributing worldwide,[ www.radarvault.online ]is home to an array of intricate fashion apparels and masterpiece designs.

After much delegations and conflicts he began a total rebranding process in 2022 by including “Millz” to “Mekka” opting for “Mekkamillz” which was a much more refined identity of what he stood for. This propelled the release of his fifth studio single song “Antidote” in October 2022 and “Better” in December 2022 under his new refined professional name “Mekkamillz” and “Flowing Streams” in February 2023.

He has since then pushed himself to embark on his first studio “Album” titled “Space” set to be released on the 1st of May 2023.

[Album Art Courtesy YhhBoi LTD ]

As the first son in a family of six; he is mothered by Regina Okafor and fathered by Augustin Chukwuemeka Okafor.

With siblings; Ifeoma Okafor, Ogechukwu Okoronkwo, and Chukwuma Okafor.

Evermore passionate and determined to make an impact worldwide through his craft and actions, Mekkamillz is driven to break the cultural norm and stand for what he truly believes in.

Read his official personal journal https://roadman.blog

Media Contact

Mekkamillz

Okafor Chukwuemeka

Nigeria