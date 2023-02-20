Welcome Saudi Launches Comprehensive Guide to King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh

Welcome Saudi launches a new guide that showcases the urban beauty of the King Abdullah Financial District KAFD, a world-class financial hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Danish architecture firm Henning Larsen architects designed the district and has attracted many international companies, financial institutions, and several world class restaurants.

Welcome Saudi, a prominent tourism and travel website, has recently launched an extensive guide to the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh. The guide provides visitors with a comprehensive overview of the district's world-class amenities, services, and attractions.

KAFD is a prominent urban community that has become the region's business, investment, and lifestyle center. The district features over 60 futuristic towers, including the PIF (Public Investment Fund) Tower, the tallest tower at 385m, and the KAFD World Trade Centre, which stands at 304m. Welcome Saudi's guide offers a detailed look at the stunning architecture and amenities.

The guide also provides essential information about the best restaurants in KAFD, including;

- Il Baretto

- AOK Kitchen

- Black Tap

- Chalmont

Welcome Saudi has specific pages to dedicated to each restaurant in KAFD which incorporate videos and customer reviews. Many tourists have great things to say about the restaurants which are featured on the Welcome Saudi restaurant pages.

“Il Baretto is one of the best Italian restaurants in King Abdullah Financial District. I love every bit of dishes served at our table. Although the portion size is small, as expected in a fancy fine dining restaurant, they have unique drink selections. You can always ask the staff for recommendations. It is a restaurant you should prepare to explore if you plan to dine. It’s worth trying.” - Joeff P (Google review)

“Everything about the Black Tap restaurant is wonderful. The food is delicious. We tried the Carolina burger, the Philly steak burger, and the classic burgers, and all of them were delicious. We were too full and could not try their special shakes, but the classics were outstanding. They deserve to revisit them. The valet personnel was nice and well-mannered. The waiters were too warmly welcoming us” - Osaid K (Google review)

And the best hotels around the area, such as;

- Movenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh

- DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh Financial District

- Executives Hotel KAFD

Visitors can experience the urban beauty of KAFD, which offers modern buildings, including office towers, residential buildings, hotels, shopping centers, and green spaces, such as parks and gardens. The district’s design has sustainability in mind, with energy-efficient buildings and a comprehensive waste management system to minimize its environmental impact. KAFD is the largest LEED-certified financial district in the world.

KAFD is a hub for business and investment opportunities in the region, attracting international companies and financial institutions looking to set up their Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The project offers an abundance of impressive office layouts across its 61 towers and other purposefully designed buildings.

The Welcome Saudi guide to KAFD is an essential tool for anyone planning a visit to the district. The guide provides a comprehensive overview of its many attractions and services, making it a must-read for anyone traveling to and looking for the best places to visit in Riyadh.

