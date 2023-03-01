Huddy Health revolutionizes clinically guided self-care

Huddy Health leverages remote patient monitoring to enhance patient care

MOORESTOWN, NJ, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddy Health, a company specializing in digital solutions for healthcare professionals and people with chronic conditions, announced the launch of a revolutionary approach to patient care with Huddy Professional, currently available for beta testing.

Huddy Professional is a new subscription-based digital health assessment platform and real-world data solution that supports healthcare professionals' ability to utilize remote patient monitoring (RPM) of consumer-level IoT devices to meet the evolving needs of their patient’s health journey. It combines innovative technology with healthcare support to streamline the ability to monitor, communicate, and analyze patient data on the platform.

Huddy Professional allows healthcare professionals to guide their patient's care with the ability to design and develop patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and clinical outcomes assessments (COAs), provides interfaces that summarize patient data, and exceptional alerts to notify of changes in patient status. Contact us and learn how to be reimbursed by CMS for using Huddy Professional.

About Huddy Health: Huddy Health is a healthcare solutions company. Founded in 2019, Huddy Health designs and develops digital health tools that transform patient care and enable people to stay engaged in their healthcare for informed decision-making.

Learn more about Huddy Professional by visiting https://HuddyHealth.com/Professional/. To schedule a live demonstration of Huddy Professional, contact info@HuddyHealth.com.