Bounty Hunter – Steam Early access available 1st April 2023

Funko Gaming is proud to announce the upcoming release of their new and exciting first-person shooter game, Bounty Hunter. Set to launch in early access on 2023-04-01, this game offers players a truly thrilling experience with its diverse game modes, multiple characters and dynamic gameplay.

Bounty Hunter features three distinct game modes that cater to different playstyles. In Battle Royale, players fight to be the last one standing among a field of 100. Warzone mode, on the other hand, pits two teams of 50 against each other in a city map with diverse terrain, including forests, hills, cliffs, and a military base. The Warzone map also features a giant ape that lurks around the map, creating chaos and destruction for players. Finally, in Tournament mode, players compete in a matchmaking system with 16 teams, each with a maximum of 5 players, to earn points and advance through the rounds, leading to an exciting final showdown.

Players are given the option to choose from 12 different characters, each with their own unique skills and abilities. Whether “you” prefer to snipe from a distance, lead a K9 unit, or charge in with a shield, there is a character for everyone. And to add even more excitement and challenge to the gameplay, a toxic green gas will randomly appear on the map, forcing players to find a gas mask or risk losing health. This adds an extra layer of strategy and realism to the game, as players must constantly be aware of their surroundings and plan accordingly.

Bounty Hunter also features a loot system that adds another level of depth to the gameplay. Players can find loot boxes scattered throughout the map, containing items that are necessary to succeed in battle. A special helicopter will occasionally appear, carrying a special loot container with even better items for “you” to try to get “your” hands on. Make sure to check the backpacks of fallen players so no loot goes to waste.

The maps in Bounty Hunter also feature a dynamic day and night cycle, allowing players to use flashlights or night vision. This adds another layer of realism and strategy to the game, as players must adapt to the changing conditions and use different tactics depending on the time of day. And players can also find and use a variety of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, tanks, boats, jets and attack helicopters. This adds yet another layer of depth and excitement to the gameplay, as players can use vehicles to traverse the map quickly and take out opponents in new and creative ways.

Bounty Hunter is developed using Unreal Engine 5, which guarantees players a high-quality and immersive gaming experience. The game is being developed by a team of 60 talented individuals who have worked tirelessly to bring this game to life. Ownership of the game is Funko Gaming, Funko Gaming is a new game development company made up of a team of game lovers. The company prides itself in its design approach of quality over quantity. This design approach was at the core of the development of their debut game, Bounty Hunter, which is set to be launched on Steam, Epic Games and Humble Bundle on April 1st this year.

Read more at BountyHunter.com

Media Contact
Company Name:

Bounty Hunter


Contact Person:

Simon Strömberg


Email:Send Email
Phone:

+46768820907


Address:

Jaktstigen 24


Country:

Sweden


Website:https://bountyhunter.com/

