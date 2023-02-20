Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,619 in the last 365 days.

Phillips’ buzzer beater lifts URI past St. Joe’s

by: Morey Hershgordon

Posted:

Updated:

(WPRI) – URI women’s basketball tied a program record with win No. 22 on Sunday afternoon over St. Joe’s. Tied at 55 Sophie Phillips hit a contested three-pointer with one second left to give Rhody the win.

Post game comments from head coach Tammi Reiss and Phillips are in the video above.

You just read:

Phillips’ buzzer beater lifts URI past St. Joe’s

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.