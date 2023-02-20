Phillips’ buzzer beater lifts URI past St. Joe’s

(WPRI) – URI women’s basketball tied a program record with win No. 22 on Sunday afternoon over St. Joe’s. Tied at 55 Sophie Phillips hit a contested three-pointer with one second left to give Rhody the win.
Post game comments from head coach Tammi Reiss and Phillips are in the video above.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.