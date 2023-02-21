Revolutionary New Data Consulting Agency Launches In Australia In Partnership With Recruitment Entrepreneur Australia
New specialist data recruitment agency, Vanguard Digital Consulting, officially launched today in partnership with, Recruitment Entrepreneur International.
We are extremely excited to bring together a diverse group of likeminded, passionate people looking to kickstart their career in the data industry.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New specialist data recruitment agency, Vanguard Digital Consulting, officially launched today in partnership with global recruitment investor, Recruitment Entrepreneur International.
Founded by Paula Dickson and Justin McAvoy, who previously held roles as Operations Director and Executive Director APAC at Allegis Global Solutions, Vanguard Digital Consulting is a new breed of consulting agency offering a pragmatic solution-focused programme designed to address the talent crisis in the Australian data and technology sector and build a more diverse workforce.
Vanguard Digital Consulting invests in handpicked individuals through a rigorous 12-week training academy featuring leading data technologies, and a special development program focused on instilling essential consulting skills that are fundamental for optimising the value of digital transformation journeys.
On successful graduation from the academy, consultants will work on real life challenging data projects with some of the best-known organisations in Australia.
Justin McAvoy said: “We know that talent comes from a diverse range of backgrounds, and we’re committed to creating opportunities that break down the traditional barriers associated with the tech industry. We are extremely excited to bring together a diverse group of likeminded, passionate people looking to kickstart their career in the data industry.”
Vanguard Digital Consulting is the 31st international partner for Recruitment Entrepreneur International and this is a particularly significant partnership since it represents the exceptionally high competence and expertise.
Paula Dickson said: “The first-class infrastructure and support from Recruitment Entrepreneur allows us to launch Vanguard Digital Consulting with confidence. Their international network and track record of building and scaling successful recruitment businesses will help us establish our market presence and grow quickly to become a leader and innovator in the data recruitment niche.”
Steve Tolen, Country Manager of Recruitment Entrepreneur Australia said: “We are delighted to partner with Vanguard Digital Consulting, and we warmly welcome Paula and Justin into the Recruitment Entrepreneur Australia family. Their unparalleled industry experience, drive, and passion to launch a bespoke solution that truly tackles the increasing talent shortages in the Australian data industry, was an opportunity we could not pass up. We look forward to helping them in their mission to help alleviate the data skills crisis and to grow and scale at speed.”
James Caan CBE , founder and chairman of Recruitment Entrepreneur International, said: “Recruitment Entrepreneur International provides access to skills and resources that help clients and candidates in over 30 geographical regions. Through this partnership Vanguard Digital Consulting can leverage the expertise and experience within the whole RE network to grow and scale quickly.”
Vanguard Digital Consulting
Vanguard Digital Consulting was created to address the extreme talent shortages in the Australian data industry and create the opportunity to build a more diverse workforce.
Everyone should have the opportunity to have great opportunities
For more information on Vanguard Digital Consulting and its services, please visit its website at vanguarddigitalconsulting.com.au
Recruitment Entrepreneur Australia
Recruitment Entrepreneur is a multi-award-winning investor in recruitment businesses looking to start-up or scale. Our mission is to help founders globally, launch, scale, and eventually exit their own recruitment businesses, generating a wealth creation event. We invest in all sectors within the recruitment industry, which provides a diverse portfolio of businesses, each one a specialist in its own niche.
We have fostered a community of businesses that benefit from the expertise of our dedicated team who provide; funding, financial expertise, operational strategy, back-office support, legal advice, marketing, and talent attraction solutions, all of which enable our partner businesses to flourish.
Our success lies in our ability to provide not just knowledge, but also knowhow.
Investing time, money, and experience in people with the potential to become great leaders, we partner with and empower budding entrepreneurs to build world-class recruitment businesses, capable of achieving a high equity value on exit.
For more information on Recruitment Entrepreneur Australia, please visit its website at au.recruitmententrepreneur.com
