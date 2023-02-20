Submit Release
Call for Applications: Student Representative to URI Board of Trustees

Feb. 20, 2023

Applications have opened for the next Student Representative to the URI Board of Trustees, the University’s governing body. URI’s Board of Trustees seeks to be representative of the diverse skills and voices of the University. 

The student representative will be appointed by the President for up to two one-year terms beginning June 2023. The representative holds an important place on the board and represents the views of the University’s students in discussions and debates. 

Students who apply must be a full-time student and maintain good academic standing at the University of Rhode Island for the full academic year they are selected. 

Interested applicants can apply here. The deadline for applications is February 28.

