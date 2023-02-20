GREEN SPACE Gallery features the works of R.I. artists John Chamberlin, Rafael Medina, Masha Ryskin

Warwick, RI—GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its winter exhibit featuring works by John Chamberlin, Rafael Medina and Masha Ryskin, all are from Providence. The exhibit runs through mid-May.

John Chamberlin taught for 31 years at RISD in the Department of Teaching and Learning in Art + Design, retiring in 2019. Around 2014, John began taking lessons in quilt making and has since made more than 120 quilts. He has traded several, sold a few, and donated to both St. Mary's Home for Children, and the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Foundation. The remainder have been donated to Rhode Island Child Family Services, who distributes them to foster children.

Rafael Medina is a Dominican-American street photographer whose work seeks to see past skylines and popular buildings to explore the crevices of the city, finding those brief moments and overlooked spaces that reveal the narrative of a place. Rafael is also a well-known portrait, event and concert photographer.

Masha Ryskin is a Russian-born immigrant artist. She received an academic art education in painting in Moscow, Soviet Union, followed by a BFA from Rhode Island School of Design and an MFA from the University of Michigan. Her recent projects, both individual and collaborative, focus on the ambiguity of a sense of place and displacement through landscape, and its elements and the direct experience of the environment.

The 2023 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Lois Harada, Providence, and Jon Baylor, Wakefield.