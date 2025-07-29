State Arts Council announces applications to open Aug. 1 for voter-approved State Cultural Facilities Grants

Providence, RI – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today applications will become available for the voter-approved State Cultural Facilities Grant (SCFG) Program on Friday (Aug. 1).

The SCFG program funds via matching grants capital improvement, preservation, renovation and new construction projects for public and nonprofit artistic performance centers, museums and cultural art centers located throughout the state. Project proposals that address accessibility, help buildings conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), update building and fire codes, increase energy efficiency, and grow programming capacity are particularly encouraged.

To learn more about the program, the State Arts Agency will hold an online information session on Friday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Registration is on Eventbrite. Last fall, voters authorized the state to issue bonds of $10 million to support capital improvements for arts and cultural facilities. Of the $10 million, $4 million has been allocated to RISCA for the arts agency's matching cultural facilities grant program.

The SCFG application deadline is Friday, Oct. 1.

"Our cultural facilities have great benefits to Rhode Islanders of all ages. I am thankful to the state's voters, who approved the arts and culture ballot measure, which will help improve arts and culture in our communities," said Governor McKee. "Because of this our theatres, museums and cultural spaces can play an expanded and even more significant role in our state's arts and culture economy." "Rhode Island is renowned for its stunning scenery, world-class dining and hospitality, and diverse arts culture, all of which make our state such a wonderful, unique place to live, work, and visit," said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. "I was very proud to join my colleagues in the General Assembly in supporting the State Cultural Facilities Program bond measure, because investing in our cultural facilities benefits our residents and visitors alike. The arts are also an economic engine: in 2023, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that arts and cultural production in Rhode Island generated more than $2 billion, as well more than 18,000 jobs, to Rhode Island's economy."

President of the Senate Valarie J. Lawson said, "Rhode Islanders know the value of investing in the facilities that foster our state's vibrant creative community and support our rich cultural fabric. I am grateful to the voters and the many civic leaders who supported this important grant program, and I thank the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts for its outstanding work."

"On behalf of RISCA, I want to thank Gov. McKee, House Speaker Shekarchi, and Senate President Lawson, the legislation's sponsors, and all the members of the General Assembly for recognizing the critical role arts and cultural facilities play in the economic, social and civic well-being of our communities," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "We know that the projects funded by past bonds, overseen by RISCA, had economic impact statewide. About 90 percent of the funds from these projects were spent in our 39 cities and towns."

Some examples of past cultural facilities bond projects follow:

• Teatro ECAS, Providence, $204,429, New England's largest professional Spanish language theater company, has doubled in size and capacity. With the grant, Teatro ECAS also renovated the main indoor space of an abandoned nightclub at 679 Valley St., Providence. • Greenwich Odeum, East Greenwich, $195,000, used funding to become fully fire code compliant, more energy efficient and accessible for all patrons. With full compliance, the Odeum removed limitations around the types of performances and eliminated patron restrictions. • International House, Providence, $50,000, completed a new entryway, ramp and bathroom. The improvements make the first floor more accessible to visitors with physical limitations.

Event Details • What: Information Session on the State Cultural Facilities Grant (SCFG) program. • When: Friday (Aug. 1), 11 a.m.-noon. • Where: Online • RSVP: Registration on Eventbrite.