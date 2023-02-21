Company finds the balance of helping people and making money
I love what I do. It gives me great pleasure to be able to help both investors and homeowners at the same time. As a recovering landlord, I can’t think of a better investment related to real estate.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the launch of a new investment opportunity, Earnest Investing showcases a passive, secured, and unique investment that benefits both the investor and regular homeowners across the country.
As a niche investment fund company specializing in mortgage notes, Earnest Investing is continually acquiring carefully selected mortgages. These are acquired from larger financial institutions selling residential mortgages. By opening channels of clear, transparent communication with borrowers, the company has developed a secured, passive, and unique investment fund with an 8% rate of return and quarterly distributions. After purchasing the mortgage Earnest Investing becomes the bank and is in a position to work directly with homeowners who may be struggling to make payments.
Recognizing that mortgage notes are an unfamiliar investment opportunity for many Americans, Earnest Investing uses it’s more than 14 years of experience to navigate this unique investment space. A sought-after speaker at every major note conference, and the owner and host of the Diversified Mortgage Expo, hosting its next event in Nashville on June 2-3, Earnest Investing's founder Nathan Turner has also made himself available for direct consultations about investing in mortgage notes.
Note investing is inherently low risk since each loan is backed by real estate and by investing into a fund managing several loans at once, risk is further mitigated by spreading out the investment dollars over all of the different notes. With years of experience under its belt, Earnest Investing has well learned how to navigate this type of investment and has a great track record spanning well over a decade. Earnest Investing's expertise in sourcing, acquiring, and managing undervalued mortgage notes has made them an industry leader in the field.
Since buying his first notes after the last real estate downturn, Nathan Turner has successfully helped borrowers resume payments, making their mortgage a performing loan and a lucrative investment. By "being the bank" for the loan, he is able to modify note terms that are beneficial to borrowers and maximize profit for investors. The company has a strong network of real estate professionals and note sellers who facilitate transactions.
According to Earnest Investing's founder Nathan Turner speaking on the passive income model, "I love what I do. It gives me great pleasure to be able to help both investors and homeowners at the same time. As a recovering landlord, I can’t think of a better investment related to real estate."
