Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,629 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. The hearing will be held in-person at the Hyde County Government Center, 30 Oyster Creek Road, Swan Quarter and by WebEx.

Ocracoke Salt Company, LLC (Dylan L. Bennink, agent) has applied for a 1.46-acre bottom lease (21-045BL) and water column lease (21-046WC) east of Bluff to Long Shore.

Carraway Oyster Company, LLC (Richard A. Carraway, agent) has applied for a 5.69-acre bottom lease (21-054BL) and water column lease (21-055WC) in Abel Bay.

Ryan Bell has applied for a 0.78-acre bottom lease (22-017BL) and water column lease (22-018WC) north of Caffee Bay.

Mary Ellen Allen has applied for a 2.05-acre bottom lease (22-054BL) and water column lease (22-055WC) in Back Creek.

The public may comment on the above lease applications in person at the hearing or by WebEx. To facilitate online comments, the Division is asking those who wish to speak via WebEx to pre-register at  https://deq.nc.gov/hyde-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-speaker-registra… by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Those who wish to comment in-person should sign up on-site the night of the hearing.

Public hearing information, including the web conference link, call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation reports can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/news/events/hyde-county-shellfish-lease-hearing.

The public may also comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday, March 30 and may be submitted two ways:

  1. Online Comments – Written comments will be accepted through an online form available at https://deq.nc.gov/hyde-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-comment-form.
  2. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.

WHO: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
WHAT: Public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County
WHEN: Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m
WHERE: Hyde County Government Center
30 Oyster Creek Road, Swan Quarter
ONLINE: Click here for WebEx Link and Phone Number

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.