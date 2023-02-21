Barnabas Capital Partners with Carson Group to Provide Structured Notes Distribution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnabas Capital, LLC, a premier structured notes wholesale and distribution company, and Carson Group, a leading financial advisory firm and financial advisor platform, have announced a strategic alliance to bring a wider range of financial solutions to clients in the structured notes space.
Through this partnership Barnabas Capital will benefit from Carson’s expertise and national network of independent financial advisors, as well as its client-centered approach and use of technology to help clients stay on track with their financial goals. Barnabas Capital’s affiliate company, Financial Independence Group (FIG), formed a strategic partnership with Carson in 2021 to power the company’s insurance solutions business.
Carson will make available a broad range of structured product solutions. These products may be linked to the performance of underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, or commodities, and offer a unique combination of downside protection with the potential for higher returns.
“We are excited to work with Carson to bring structured notes to a wider audience of investors,” said Joe Powell, President of Barnabas Capital. “This allows us to build on the already strong relationship that FIG and Carson have established and allows us to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.”
“The strategic alliance with Barnabas Capital will allow us to offer our clients a wider range of financial solutions and provide them with the tailored investment solutions they need to meet their unique financial goals,” said Jamie Hopkins, Managing Partner of Wealth Solutions at Carson.
Structured product deposits in the U.S. market crossed $100 billion for the second year in a row in 2022, which demonstrates the demand from investors for protected investment solutions. “Our mission at Barnabas is to help educate advisors on how these solutions can help address certain risks that investors face within the framework of a broader portfolio,” says Josh Lewis, Head of Structured Products at Barnabas Capital.
About Carson Wealth:
Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.
Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.
About Barnabas Capital, LLC: Barnabas Capital is a financial services company specializing in structured notes, registered index linked annuities, and variable life insurance. The company provides wholesale and distribution services for these products to financial advisors, wealth management firms, and other institutional clients.
Sierah Stanley
