Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding for two Sherbrooke cultural institutions

The Sherbrooke Museum of Fine Arts and the Granada Theatre will receive funding under the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, will announce funding for the Sherbrooke Museum of Fine Arts and the Granada Theatre under the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund on Wednesday. He will be joined by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbooke).

Journalists wishing to attend the announcement in person should confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: 
February 22, 2023

TIME
2:00 p.m.

PLACE: 
Sherbrooke Museum of Fine Arts 
241 Dufferin Street 
Sherbrooke, Quebec

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/20/c1405.html

