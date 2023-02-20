Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding for two Sherbrooke cultural institutions

The Sherbrooke Museum of Fine Arts and the Granada Theatre will receive funding under the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, will announce funding for the Sherbrooke Museum of Fine Arts and the Granada Theatre under the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund on Wednesday. He will be joined by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbooke).

The details are as follows:

DATE:

February 22, 2023

TIME:

2:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Sherbrooke Museum of Fine Arts

241 Dufferin Street

Sherbrooke, Quebec

SOURCE Canadian Heritage