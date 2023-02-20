Home Safe Claims Acknowledges Potential Risk of Sinkholes in Florida, Reminding Residents to Take Precautions
Understanding the Risk of Sinkholes in Florida and How to Stay Safe
Florida is particularly prone to sinkholes due to its geologic makeup.”UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As reported by the USGS, Florida is particularly prone to sinkholes due to its geologic makeup, especially in limestone, carbonate rock, and salt bed regions. The risk of sinkholes has been demonstrated in recent years with a January 2010 freeze event resulting in more than 110 sinkholes in the Dover area of Florida. These sinkholes caused considerable destruction to homes, roads, and cultivated areas.
— US Geological Survey. USGS
In light of this potential danger, Home Safe Claims, a public adjuster company, is warning Florida residents of the risks posed by sinkholes, reminding residents to take action. Home Safe Claims recommends that individuals keep a look out for certain signs that can indicate a possible sinkhole and contact a professional if a sinkhole formation is suspected, such as: Sudden decrease in water pressure; doors or windows that are difficult to close; foundation cracks near home corners; uneven floors or walls; and formation of small ponds of water or sudden changes in drainage.
The most common type of damage caused by sinkholes is structural damage to the home. These home damages includes: Collapsed or cracked foundations; cracked exterior walls or ceilings; damaged roofs and gutters; sewer and water line damage; and damage to landscaping or trees. For homeowners experiencing sinkhole formation related damages, Home Safe Claims recommends filing an insurance claim as soon as possible with the help of a public adjuster.
Public adjusters are experts when it comes to filing insurance claims for home related sinkhole damages and other causes. Home Safe Claims understand how insurance companies operate so that homeowners get maximum compensation for losses from the company’s policy coverage. It’s important for Floridians who live in areas at risk for sinkholes – or any other natural disaster – to be aware along with the rights for protection under the homeowner’s insurance policy in order to ensure safety, as well as peace-of-mind regarding possible financial losses related to home damages caused by such disasters.
Home Safe Claims provides specialized services to assist property owners in filing insurance claims related to any damages resulting from sinkhole activity. The company firmly believes that properly preparing for potential sinkhole damage can greatly reduce the financial burden and hassle associated with recovering losses should an incident occur. The company emphasizes the importance of being fully aware of the potential risks associated with living in Florida, as the State is particularly vulnerable to sinkhole activity due to its unique geological landscape.
