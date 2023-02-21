FOCUS Managing Director Michael McGregor Releases a New Edition of his Book, Buy, Build, Fix, Sell
EINPresswire.com/ -- FOCUS Investment Banking (“FOCUS”), a leading national middle market investment banking firm providing M&A services, is pleased to announce that Michael McGregor, Managing Director, has released the second edition of his book, Buy, Build, Fix, Sell. The new edition, written to help tire & service dealers build better businesses, explores a broader range of topics covering retail, wholesale and commercial businesses, how to operate smarter, turnaround tips and everything about buying and selling businesses.
“My goal is to assist tire dealers and people in related businesses improve profitability so they can receive top dollar if and when they decide to sell,” McGregor said. He started in the tire & service business at 16 years old. After receiving his Finance degree from Cal State Long Beach and his MBA from the Wharton School, McGregor spent a decade with Bridgestone in a variety of positions before founding an innovative auto service start-up and then moving on to a career in investment banking.
At FOCUS, he helps independent tire dealers and other automotive aftermarket business owners buy and sell businesses. “As an investment banker, I operate from a unique vantage point,” he writes in the book’s introduction. “I get to visit and analyze all kinds of tire-related businesses. I get to see what people are doing right and what they could be doing better. And by helping people buy and sell their businesses, I ultimately get to see how this all plays out when a client wants to cash in their chips.”
Buy, Build, Fix, Sell will help tire dealers learn how to conduct an acquisition program of their own. They’ll understand how their business is viewed by private equity groups and strategic buyers in order to help them plan smart growth. If they have an underperforming business, they’ll learn valuable tips on what they can do to improve their performance. And, when they’re ready to sell, they’ll find out how to maximize their business’s value. The book is available via download here.
Bob Beasley, CEO Beasley Tire “Michael has a truly comprehensive knowledge of the tire business. The title of his book “Buy, Build, Fix, Sell” is appropriate as he has excellent and candid input on all four aspects. Whether you are a new tire dealer building your dealership, or looking to possibly sell at some point, Michael’s advice on how to make your business profitable for you and attractive to a potential buyer is excellent. Reading this book will be a valuable use of your time!”
Brandon Stotsenburg, Vice President, Kenda Tires. “No one has Michael McGregor’s breadth of experience and knowledge to provide the best advice to tire dealers on the topics in this book. It’s easy reading and provides top notch advice on topics that are on every tire dealer’s mind in this dynamic time.”
Brian Cohn, CEO OTRUSA.com "The chaos of the tire business can seem like the wild west at times - hard to navigate between all of the independent tire shops, national service chains, commercial tire centers, and regional and national tire wholesalers. Michael McGregor is an ombudsman to the industry with an ear, an eye and a pen for the tire business to help us find our individual ways forward."

