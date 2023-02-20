Hello Tomorrow Selects Parallel Flight Technologies as a Deep Tech Pioneer
Parallel Flight chosen by Hello Tomorrow to join selective community of the most promising deep tech startups, and invited to the Global Summit in Paris.
We are honored to have been selected as a Deep Tech pioneer, and privileged to be in the ranks among other notable organizations who are solving the world’s toughest challenges.”LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Flight Technologies, a California-based heavy-lift drone and hybrid propulsion technology company, has been chosen as a Deep Tech Pioneer by Hello Tomorrow, a selective program dedicated to providing a platform for innovative companies in the Deep Tech sector. From over 4000 applications across 115 countries, Parallel Flight was among 200 finalists chosen to be a part of the prestigious global community.
— Joshua Resnick, CEO
Made up of a rigorous panel of 72 experts in 30 countries, Hello Tomorrow searches the globe for innovative companies that are solving the world’s toughest challenges, based on each company's technological innovation, scale of potential impact, leadership and viability.
“We are honored to have been selected as a Deep Tech pioneer, and privileged to be in the ranks among other notable organizations who are solving the world’s toughest challenges. This prestigious title not only validates the technology we are building at Parallel Flight, but it allows us a platform to showcase our technology and be a part of a consortium of companies who are molding the future. This is an exciting opportunity for us, and brings us closer to realizing our dream of autonomous systems to Save Lives, Property and the Environment,” says Parallel Flight CEO/CTO, Joshua Resnick.
Parallel Flight was also selected to attend the French NPO’s annual Global Summit, the largest annual deep tech event, held in Europe, this March 7th-10th. Under the High Patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, the Hello Tomorrow Global Summit hosts 3,500 of the brightest deep tech enablers including entrepreneurs, academics, investors and corporate executives. Over two days, the event in Paris will become a nexus of deep tech innovation, empowering entrepreneurs to build a better tomorrow.
Parallel Flight has developed patented parallel hybrid drone technology that enables its aircraft to fly exponentially longer with a heavy payload, than existing electric systems. The company’s transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, military applications and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DAAS) on a global scale.
Parallel Flight currently has a investment offering open. For more information on Parallel Flight, please visit www.parallelflight.com
