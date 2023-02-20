HP Engineering Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification
ISO 9001:2015 was issued to HP Engineering, Inc. by Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. after demonstrating the ability to exceed quality management standards.ROGERS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HP Engineering, Inc., a dynamic and industry-leading Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP), and Structural design firm, proudly announces they have obtained the coveted ISO 9001:2015 certification from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc.
ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard. HP Engineering explicitly selected the ISO 9001:2015 certification to validate its ability to exceed customer quality expectations while meeting legal and regulatory requirements. All major internal processes were examined and evaluated during the certification process to ensure HP Engineering could provide efficient, high-quality services.
"At HP Engineering, we pride ourselves on producing high-quality building system designs to enhance the quality of life for our customers. Our world-class quality management process helped us secure our ISO 9001 certification," said Steve Williams, Chief Technical Officer. “Our customers can expect the same great design, quality, and reliability aimed for their satisfaction. Our processes allow for building systems design not only for today but for the future."
The certification process involved time and dedication from the HP Engineering staff. After over a year of internal information gathering, process improvement, and audits by Perry Johnson Registrars, the ISO 9001:2015 certification process is complete. This certification prioritizes quality to meet the
ever-changing demands of the construction industry, remaining compliant with legal and regulatory standards with a focus on accountability in all organizational processes creating an environment of continuous improvement and efficiency.
"Our goals for becoming ISO 9001:2015 certified included creating repeatable and high-quality internal processes that allowed for improved building system design and increased customer satisfaction," said Brandon Pinkerton, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of HP Engineering, Inc. "We are proud our internal processes meet the ISO 9001 quality, and we will not let this certification be the end of our improvement. You can expect HP Engineering to continue to improve and evolve to meet the needs of the construction industry."
HP Engineering has established itself as a true leader in MEP and structural engineering with more than a 15-year track record of designing high-quality and world-class building systems across the country. The ISO 9001:2015 certification proves that HP Engineering has efficient and thorough internal processes to leverage for successful building system design.
About HP Engineering, Inc.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas, HP Engineering, Inc., is a dynamic and growing Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP), and Structural design firm. HP Engineering has regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Phoenix. HP Engineering is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and a Minority-Owned Small Business that delivers high-quality and world-class building systems for the architectural and construction communities. HP Engineering specializes in design services for multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, retail, municipal/government, hospitality, industrial, and multi-family. To learn more about HP Engineering, visit hpengineeringinc.com.
About Perry Johnson Registrars
Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. is dedicated to differentiating itself as an effective provider of certification services and ensuring that we create value for our customers, industry stakeholders, and employees. PJR understands the importance of impartiality in carrying out its management system certification activities, manages conflicts of interest, and ensures the objectivity of its management certification activities. Learn more by visiting: pjr.com.
