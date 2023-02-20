White Cement Market Size To Reach US$ 6,958 Million By 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%
Global white cement market size expects to reach US$ 6,958 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global white cement market size reached US$ 5,322 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6,958 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2022-2027.
White cement is a construction material manufactured from raw materials, such as China clay, chalk, white limestone, and substances with lesser coloring elements, including iron oxide and manganese oxide. It is characterized by aesthetic, decorative, and hydraulic building properties that assist in the production of concrete, cementitious, structural, and masonry building products. White cement is also used for covering swimming pools and on roads to add visibility to highway medians.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-cement-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The growing population in urban areas and elevating consumer income levels are leading to an increased demand for modern housing projects, thereby driving the white cement market. Furthermore, rising infrastructural developments and expanding construction activities across the educational and health sectors are also augmenting the market growth.
Additionally, increasing safety concerns are encouraging the use of white cement in median barriers to create visibility at night and in wet conditions. Moreover, continuous innovations in admixtures and surface treatments of white cement are creating potential opportunities for new industrial applications, which are expected to impel the market growth in the coming years.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=616&method=1
Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
On the global level, the white cement market is highly fragmented with many players operating in the market.
• Cementir Holding
• Birla White (Ultra Tech)
• JK Cement
• Cemex
• Çimsa Çimento
• SOTACIB
• Ras Al-Khaimah Co.
• Federal White Cement
• Saveh White Cement Co.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on type and application.
Breakup by Type:
• White Portland Cement
• White Masonry Cement
• Others.
Breakup by Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Infrastructure
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
On a geographical front, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the global white cement market on account of expanding construction activities in the region resulting from mounting disposable incomes, population growth and rapid urbanization.
𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=616&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/615550491/pet-food-market-size-estimated-to-exceed-us-154-04-billion-globally-by-2027-cagr-of-5-42
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/615550410/mobile-commerce-market-expected-to-reach-us-4-711-9-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-33-4
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/616814791/healthcare-it-market-size-to-reach-us-552-8-billion-by-2027-exhibiting-at-a-cagr-of-13-38
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/616814781/citric-acid-market-size-to-reach-3-3-million-tons-by-2028-growth-rate-cagr-of-2-87
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/616814787/test-preparation-market-growth-rate-expected-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-6-during-2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
sales@imarcgroup.com