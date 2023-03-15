Scientific Body Type Quiz Machine Learning (ML)/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Upload & ID App for Body Type Science

Submit Release
— Marc Nelson
SANTA FE , NEW MEXICO, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, Fellow One Research developed the first-ever successful genetic Scientific Body Type Quiz prototype to bring forward much-needed Body Type Science research data. The Quiz utilizes established scientific variables including genetics, vertebrae (posture), muscles/muscle mass, skinny fat (cellulite, thin fat, loose skin, saggy skin, crepey skin, normal weight obesity), fat/excess fat (being overweight or obese), diet, exercise (cardio & resistance), metabolism (basal metabolic rate/BMR), Body Mass Index (BMI), and lifestyle (stress, sleep, etc.), no less, as data points to accurately and scientifically define and identify any human beings’ genetic scientific body type; one of The Four Body Types. Quiz results to date include diverse, worldwide participants.

Body Type Science Research Data: https://www.fellowone.com/category/body-type-quiz/research-data/

The three required Scientific Body Type Quiz images are vital to accurately process each Quiz, but the current participant upload success rate for all three images is roughly 10%. This is unsustainable. With manual intervention from our staff, we can improve the rate to roughly 20%, but the time and resources it takes to do so are, again, unsustainable. The Scientific Body Type Image Upload & ID Machine Learning (ML)/Artificial Intelligence (AI) App will improve the success rate to 80%, eventually reaching as high as 95% or more. It will also allow for improved user-friendliness and an easier, overall more efficient and effective Quiz process. Not to mention significantly increasing the quality and quantity of valuable Body Type Science research data.

We have carefully researched and vetted multiple professional iOS and Android app development companies. After much deliberation, we have narrowed it down to three confident choices: NineTwoThree, Tech Ahead, and Solution Analysts. The complex nature of this cutting-edge project affords a timeline of 18 months which involves full development, testing, and improvements, as needed, as well as continued service and maintenance.

We are also working on a full website rebuild which will vastly improve Scientific Body Type Quiz user functionality including more robust privacy options. After more than 2 years of Scientific Body Type Quiz testing and real-world application, our current website offers full proof of concept. But it is now outdated and in need of serious upgrading. With the proper funding, our mission is to take Body Type Science to the next level, eventually making it the scientific and medical standard. To achieve this, we are working on multiple funding avenues including grants and a Kickstarter campaign.

Initial Kickstarter Campaign Info: https://www.fellowone.com/fellow-one-research/the-four-4-body-types/body-type-science/machine-learning-ml-artificial-intelligence-ai-scientific-body-type-image-upload-id-app/

The worldwide obesity epidemic is getting worse. Scientists and medical doctors do not know why, all the while holding on to the current inaccurate scientific human body type standards including the Standard Body Type One (BT1), the Body Mass Index (BMI), and basal metabolic rate (BMR). We must have scientific standards to define and truly understand the human body and health, but those standards must also be accurate. Fellow One Research's Body Type Science is working to strengthen those three scientific body type standards -- the BT1, BMI, and BMR -- with the ultimate goal of greatly improving global human health as a whole, physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Marc Nelson
Fellow One Research
research@fellowone.com
Understanding the Machine Learning (ML)/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scientific Body Type Image Upload & ID App

