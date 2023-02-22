TapClicks Advanced Marketing Reporting Platform for Ad Agencies and Marketers Now Supports Yahoo! Japan Display Ads

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, and franchises, today announced the release of an enhanced API connection for Yahoo! Japan Display Ads (YDA). This feature enables ad agencies and marketers in Japan to visualize the performance of YDA per each banner image in a campaign and reduces the time-consuming work to manually build dashboards and reports to measure YDA performance.

“From a digital marketing perspective, Japan is a very unique country,” said Kotaro “Ko” Haruta, the CEO of sembear LLC, the partner reseller of TapClicks in Japan. “Although global ad platforms like Google and Facebook are important media for digital marketing in Japan, Yahoo! Japan is one of the most critical and strongest media”.

In collaboration with sembear LLC, TapClicks developed the API connection with Yahoo! Japan Display Ads last year, driven by client request. As of February 2023, this integration was enhanced and commercialized for the broader market. Now ad agencies in Japan are able to see and measure the YDA performance per each ad, with a thumbnail image. This means agencies in Japan no longer need to create Creative Reports manually for their clients, which increased their workload.

“This is the feature we were most eager to have,” said Yoshino Yokomizo, manager of ad operations in GMO NIKKO Inc., the major interactive agency in Japan. “Reviewing performance of each creative is really important for agencies to improve ROI for our clients. Although building reports is time-consuming, it is mandatory. We believe GMO NIKKO can deliver better performance for our digital marketing clients by using this TapClicks feature.”

By collaborating with sembear for distribution, TapClicks continues to provide this sophisticated marketing platform to agencies, brands and franchises in Japan.

About sembear LLC

Sembear provides human resources in digital marketing, business education, organizational development and consulting. Its focus is digital marketing, including sales and support for the TapClicks omnichannel digital marketing analysis platform. For more information, see https://sembear.biz/.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.