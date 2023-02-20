Studio Express & 2K Foundations Launch Music Studio to Bring Audio Engineering Workforce Development to Youth
By partnering with 2K Foundations, Studio Express is creating a pipeline to offer young creatives an opportunity to consider audio engineering and music production an attainable career choice.”FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Express, an audio engineering and music production training program for young creatives ages 14-24, announces its community launch and open house in Fayetteville. Through a partnership with 2K Foundations, the philanthropic arm of 2K that supports and inspires underserved communities by investing directly in local enrichment programs, Studio Express is designed to give participants an opportunity to cultivate real skills to prepare them for work in sound technology and production. Young participants have the opportunity to learn how to operate a music studio, add sound to media projects, record music, audio books, commercials and more.
— Tara Alexander
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, "Overall employment of broadcast, sound, and video technicians is projected to grow 10 percent from 2021 to 2031, faster than the average for all occupations." “At Studio Express, our aim is to create a pipeline that gives young creatives an opportunity to make audio engineering and music production an attainable career and business choice while simultaneously meeting 2K Foundations’ goal to increase the number of audio professionals in the industry. This partnership and support from 2K position us to do both effectively.” says, Tara Alexander, the program’s Executive Director.
Studio Express’ Community Launch and Open House will take place on Wednesday, February 22 at 3:00pm. Special guests include Ronnie 2K, a special performance by an emerging local artist and a tribute to the first cohort of Studio Express participants. The community is invited to be a part of the celebration which will also feature a tour of the music studio. Studio Express is located inside CS-145, a virtual production studio owned and operated by Cinema South. The address is 145 Robinson Drive in Fayetteville, GA. This event is free of charge and open to the public.
About 2K Foundations
2K Foundations is the philanthropic arm of 2K that supports and inspires underserved communities by investing directly in local enrichment programs. 2K Foundations has grown its efforts to support a number of projects, representing communities around the globe and enhancing the program’s expansion to include career and learning initiatives, increased access to sports through golf clinics and tournaments, community enrichment opportunities through music and upgraded studios, and much more. Recent projects include, 2K Foundations’ first ever activation in Asia with court renovations in Tokyo, created alongside the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and court renovations in Australia, Nigeria, Kenya, Spain, and Phoenix.
In coming years, 2K Foundations will continue supporting international projects and investing in local communities by renovating fields in partnership with world-class artists and athletes. For more information on 2K Foundations, including current and upcoming projects, please visit the group's official website.
2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
About Studio Express
Studio Express provides workforce and entrepreneurial skills development for young creatives through training in audio engineering and music production. The program offers opportunities for young creatives ages 14-24 to learn and earn simultaneously through a comprehensive curriculum that includes music technology, theory and business. For info about Studio Express, please visit our website at www.studioexpress.org
About CS-145
CS-145 Cinema Virtual LED Studio is a virtual-production studio, providing film producers, corporate clients, and agencies unlimited opportunities to bring creations to life. CS-145 is the resource for all things LED Virtual Production. For more about upcoming productions and opportunities visit our website at https://cs145.com/
