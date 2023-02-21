Recruiting for Good to Help Fund The Baking Coop Sweet Community Program in NJ
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by funding community programs.
The Baking Coop is a free program for children ages 10-16, with cerebral palsy or other challenges with movement, in a warm and inclusive environment. Based in Manalapan, NJ.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Are you a company located in NJ and love to help support The Baking Coop? Simply, retain Recruiting for Good for staffing services and 5% of every placement will be donated. For the last 2 years, Recruiting for Good has been funding The Sweetest Girl Gigs in New Jersey."
The Baking Coop is a free program for children ages 10-16, with cerebral palsy or other challenges with movement, in a warm and inclusive environment. Based in Manalapan, NJ. The goal of The Baking Coop is to provide a warm and inclusive environment for children, while teaching them new skills, working as a team, socializing, and enjoying a sweet treat to boot! What more can you ask for? To learn more visit www.TheBakingCoop.com
The Inner Beauty Club was inspired by our creative phenom 13 year old NJ Girl 'Books and Looks,' who has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' for the last two years; and now works on 'Fashion Loves Freedom' (creative writing gig) www.FashionLovesFreedom.com; doing monthly fashion reviews, and sweet fashion interviews.
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
