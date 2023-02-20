Sjögren Europe Capability Building Program

The Programme was designed to respond to needs & concerns identified by Sjögren Europe members, aiming to support members in building capability & capacity

Sjögren Europe, with support from Novartis, has implemented a Capability Building Program for their member associations, aiming to:

• Support members in building capability and capacity

• Support the Sjögren patient community in leveraging its voice systematically and consistently in multi-stakeholder healthcare discussions

• Increase advocates’ knowledge, skills and confidence as leaders of their organizations

The Capability Building Programme was designed to respond to needs and concerns identified by Sjögren Europe members, which consists of pan-European organizations and national coalitions of patient organizations, including their members.

"We are very happy that with the support of Novartis, we can offer this impressive program that will enhance the lives of those living with Sjögren’s. We focus on developing capacities of patient advocates who are willing to use the knowledge acquired and are motivated to continue to improve the public image, strategic position and influence of their organizations beyond the delivery of the Capacity Building Programme activities", said Katy Antonopoulou, President of Sjögren Europe.

The program consists of a series of webinars on:

1. External Communication Strategy: Actionable recommendations for creating awareness campaigns and partnering with the media

2. Zooming out from the day-to-day: Creating an annual activity plan

3. Leveraging the Voice of Patients: How can patients appropriately interact with industry, regulators, and payers?

The first webinar hosted in November 2022, featured expert speaker Ravi Ruparel from Platform Worldwide, and Katy Antonopoulou from Sjögren Europe. The webinar focused on how to develop and utilize external communications and tactical ways to leverage digital media in order to raise awareness about Sjögren’s. 15 organizations attended, representing 11 geographies across Europe.

During the webinar, Ruparel explored digital marketing and creativity, covering topics such as:

• Importance of a social media strategy and creativity in human connections

• Practical tips to improve digital marketing

• Inspiring ways to raise awareness of Sjögren’s and increase the creativity of campaigns

Antonopoulou addressed the importance of partnering with the media to raise awareness, covering:

• How to build media relations

• How to enhance public relations content

• Essential tips for developing successful engagements with the public

A second webinar will take place on March 13, 2023, featuring Flóra Raffai, an accredited transformational coach and past Chief Executive Officer at small organizations in the health and education sectors. Raffai will support members in:

• Creating an activity plan by setting intentions for the organization

• Prioritizing activities against vision/mission

• Building, using, and scheduling an annual plan

• Understanding the role of a project leader

This program series was co-created by Sjögren Europe and Novartis Patient Engagement, and funded by Novartis.