PureWay Compliance, Inc. Provides Safe Needle Disposal to Self Injecting Patients

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureWay Compliance, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer and healthcare compliance organization that provides medical waste management and compliance solutions to the United States and Canada. PureWay has partnered with Safe Needle Disposal, a non-profit dedicated to educating the public about safe needles.

A growing issue - 7.8 billion pounds of needles are discarded in the trash each year

Data from the Coalition for Safe Community Needle Disposal has estimated that 13.5 million Americans discard over 7.8 billion pounds of medical waste outside of the traditional healthcare setting each year. This results in billions of needles either being thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet. Unfortunately, this is a severe public health issue since anyone punctured by an improperly disposed of needle could potentially develop life-threatening bloodborne diseases such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV/AIDS.

PureWay has made tremendous strides in technology to provide safe sharps disposal, tracking software, and medical devices to over 200,000 patients nationwide. Delivery of these secure sharps mail-in systems is completed through strategic programs with pharmaceutical manufacturers, non-profit organizations including SafeNeedleDisposal.org, and directly to healthcare providers. PureWay can recycle up to 90% of the materials it collects and offsets carbon emissions as part of its mission towards sustainability.

PureWay Partners with SafeNeedleDisposal.org

PureWay has recently partnered with a non-profit organization "SafeNeedleDisposal.org" to support the education of patients and assist in providing safe, secure, and convenient options for patients who self-inject at home or for healthcare organizations that support these patients at home with disposal options. PureWay and SafeNeedleDisposal.org plan to improve the awareness of more options and, through this partnership, strive to address the growing concern about sharps safety in the United States.

Sustainability - Recycling Medical Waste

PureWay is committed to helping organizations reach their sustainability goals and has made considerable investments to deliver multiple eco-friendly solutions to customers. PureWay offers recycling options that reduce over 90% of waste to landfills and reduce water and power consumption. PureWay is also a zero-Carbon company and offsets 100% of its own emissions.

About PureWay

PureWay is a US-based business-to-business and business-to-consumer services company and a leading provider of sustainable waste management and healthcare compliance solutions that protect people, businesses, and the environment. PureWay services over 300,000 generators of waste in the US and Canada. For more information about PureWay, please visit PureWay.com.

