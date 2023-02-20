Airport Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2023: Refurbishments of Airports Worldwide Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Infrastructure Services Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Application (Aeronautical & Non-Aeronautical), By Type (International Ports, Domestic Ports), By Service Type, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global airport infrastructure services market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing passenger traffic and congestion at the airport, owing to a rising need for domestic and international travel.

This can be accounted to the inflating disposable income and the rise in the working population across the globe who travel from one place to other via flights for job purposes.

Moreover, the growing number of airports, particularly in developing countries, and the refurbishment of the existing airports are also boosting the airport infrastructure services market growth. In addition, developed nations worldwide are investing significantly to make their airport infrastructure more advanced, incorporating world-class services for an enhanced travel experience. For instance, in 2021, the Airports Authorities of India (AAI) announced spending approx. USD 3.5 billion in the upcoming five years to modernize the existing terminals and construct new terminals as well.

The airport infrastructure services refer to those services that are provided to airlines, as well as cargo and passenger handling such as check-ins, baggage handling, security, landing charges, terminal navigation, flight information, and several other services that facilitate the smooth working of the entire airport.

Development of Smart Airport Infrastructure Fuels the Market Growth

Over recent years, airports across the world have tightened their security measures due to emerging threats from terrorists and growing geopolitical tensions between the countries. This has increased the demand for airport security services such as baggage x-rays, metal-detecting scans, and elevated-risk screening. In addition to this, the introduction of innovative technology for security checks is creating a positive impact on the market. For instance, the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in face recognition and airport scanning devices is facilitating smooth security checks even with the surging number of passengers. Moreover, the growing emphasis of the government on building smart airports by adopting advanced automated technologies is providing lucrative growth avenues to the market players.

Growing Number of Low-Cost Airlines Operators Boost the Market Growth

The emergence of low-cost airlines offering travel tickets at a lower price than the other airlines has attracted a lot of travelers. Additionally, the growing demand for hassle-free and convenient travel has proliferated the need for cost-effective airport infrastructure services. In regions like the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, low-cost aviation has witnessed significant growth over the past decade and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the rising population in these regions, along with the inflating disposable income of travelers.

Market Segmentation

The global airport infrastructure services market is segmented by application, type, service type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is differentiated between aeronautical and non-aeronautical.

By type, the market is bifurcated into international ports and domestic ports.

Based on the service type, the market is segmented into air traffic services, ground facilities, cargo facilities, airport security, and others. The air traffic type is further segmented into area control services, flight information services, air traffic advisory services, alarm services, and others.

The ground facilities are divided into ticketing, check-in, baggage handling, lobby management, aircraft boarding, toilet and water servicing, and others. The cargo facilities are further segmented into cargo terminal management, automatic storage and retrieval systems, cargo transport, and others.

The airport security is bifurcated between baggage x-rays, metal detecting scans, elevated-risk screening, and others. Based on catering services, the market is segmented between lounges offering, canteen services, and others.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Airport Infrastructure Services Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Airport Infrastructure Services Market Outlook

7. North America Airport Infrastructure Services Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Airport Infrastructure Services Market Outlook

9. Europe Airport Infrastructure Services Market Outlook

10. South America Airport Infrastructure Services Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Airport Infrastructure Services Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Company Profiles

15. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BBA Aviation Plc

Dubai National Air Transport Association

Menzies Aviation Plc

SATS Ltd.

Swissport International AG

LHR Airports Limited

Acciona

Signature Aviation plc

Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation

Celebi Aviation

