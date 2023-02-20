Medical Billing Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the medical billing outsourcing market are Experian Information Solutions, Cerner, Kareo, GE Healthcare, Genpact, Quest Diagnostics, McKesson, EClinicalWorks, The SSI Group, HCL and Allscripts.

The global medical billing outsourcing market is expected to grow from $2.17 billion in 2021 to $13.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The medical billing outsourcing market is expected to reach $20.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The medical billing outsourcing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing Medical Billing Services, medical coding services, patient demographic entry, submission of claims, medical coding analysis services, and ASC billing services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Medical billing outsourcing services are services in which a healthcare provider hires a medical billing service provider outside their practice to do all the billing works.

North America was the largest region in the medical billing outsourcing market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the medical billing outsourcing market.

The regions covered in the medical billing outsourcing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of services in medical billing outsourcing are the front end and back end.The front-end is in charge of the patient experience, while the back-end is in charge of claims processing and reimbursement.

To push income across the cycle, each component has its own departments, people, and policies. The different components include in-house, and outsourced and are used by various sectors such as hospitals and physician offices.

The rising need for error minimization contributed to the growth of the medical billing outsourcing market.It is estimated that, in the US, 80% of medical bills contain errors.

For instance, Equifax, a credit agency firm, found in its audit that hospital bills ranging above $10,000 have an average error amount of $1,300.It is also estimated that doctors lose around $125 billion each year due to poor billing practices in the USA.

The rising need for error minimization and optimization of the billing process drove the medical billing outsourcing market.

The variable cost charged in the medical billing services by the service provider is expected to limit the medical billing outsourcing market.According to the Medical Billing Service Review, there is a price for every service provided by medical billing service providers.

The charge on the billing services is a percentage ranging between 3% to 10% per bill indicating more the number of patients, more the hospital or clinic should pay to the service providers. The variable cost in the medical billing services has a negative impact on the medical billing outsourcing market.

The medical billing service providers are expanding their service through cloud-based medical billing software and Electronic Health Record (EHR) services.Cloud-based medical billing software provides more security with the patient details compared to the alternatives and companies are launching cloud-based software to provide enhanced security to their clients.

For instance, in 2021, Epic Systems, a US based software company providing cloud-based medical software that may be used by a wide range of practice kinds and sizes. With built-in EHR, medical billing and coding, patient management features, and more, their platform provides complete Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) capability.

In June 2020, R1 RCM, a US-based healthcare revenue management cycle company serving hospitals and physician groups, agreed to acquire Cerner RevWorks for a deal amount of $30 million. The acquisition is expected to extend the comprehensive revenue cycle capabilities of R1 and help drive sustainable financial improvements for healthcare providers and to enhance their patients' overall experience.

The countries covered in the medical billing outsourcing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The medical billing outsourcing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical billing outsourcing market statistics, including medical billing outsourcing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical billing outsourcing market share, detailed medical billing outsourcing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical billing outsourcing industry. This medical billing outsourcing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

