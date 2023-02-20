HydraForce Debuts New Software at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE 2023

HF Impulse 2.0 and i-Design™ updates will be showcased at booth S80207

HydraForce, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic valves and manifolds, is exhibiting at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 show in Las Vegas as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE), March 14-18. The HydraForce booth, S80207, will feature a Collaboration Zone showcasing live demonstrations of its proprietary software offerings, including its recent HF Impulse 2.0, a configuration software for electronic control of proportional valves, along with the latest updates to i-Design™, its hydraulic manifold circuit design tool.

"The hardest working machines rely on HydraForce," said Russ Schneidewind, Director of Business Development, HydraForce. "We're excited for show attendees to see our latest innovative cartridge valves, compact hydraulics and motion control solutions for off-highway equipment."

The HydraForce booth will also feature the following:

Innercept™ Digital Proportional Control, a patent-pending, compact proportional cartridge valve with an integrated LVDT position sensor and electronic valve driver that delivers exceptional linearity and repeatability.

Newly launched Tan Delta Sensor; HydraForce, Elevāt and Tan Delta Systems have joined forces to provide integrated real-time hydraulic and oil condition monitoring and management.

Patent-Pending Boom Lock Valve, a new electro proportional pressure control valve with an integral check that protects hydraulic systems in the event of a hose rupture or burst.

Servo Mechanical Precision, an enhanced EH control with a unique mechanical feedback mechanism that improves operator experience and responsiveness.

A range of IoT technology for mobile hydraulic equipment, including the new ERAU-6200 Remote Access Unit with Globe and Gate software powered by EPEC.

A new family of high-pressure, low-pressure drop hydraulic solenoid valves for low leakage blocking, directional control, and load-holding applications.

Additionally, on Thursday, March 16, from 1:30-4 p.m., HydraForce will host a reception at its booth with cocktails, hor'dourves and networking.

To schedule a meeting with HydraForce at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE 2023, click here. For more information about HydraForce, visit www.hydraforce.com.

About HydraForce

HydraForce, founded in Chicago, USA in 1985, is a global designer and manufacturer of motion control systems, encompassing hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds and electronic controls for a variety of off-highway industries, including farming, construction, marine, material handling, mining, and forestry. HydraForce employs 2,000+ employees in the USA, Great Britain, Brazil and China. In February 2023, HydraForce was acquired by Bosch Rexroth, becoming a significant part of the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit. Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce combine their presence in complementary regions to provide comprehensive coverage in Europe and North America, while enabling growth in Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005215/en/