3D Printing Market Value, Share By Company, Trends and Forcast Report By 2027
Global 3D printing market size to reach US$57.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global 3D printing market reached a value of US$16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$57.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027.
3D printing refers to the procedure of creating a physical three-dimensional object from a digital model by adding materials layer by layer. This method differs from traditional manufacturing processes as it does not require the use of machines or molds. The printing is performed using the additive processes in which the material is deposited, solidified, or joined under a computer control system in any size and shape. 3D printing is accomplished using various materials, including thermoplastics, ceramics, metals, and resins. Currently, it is witnessing a considerable surge in demand across various industries, including consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace, and automotive.
Request for a Free PDF sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-market/requestsample
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
3D Printing Market Trends:
The demand for 3D printing technology has been growing rapidly due to its versatility and ability to produce customized objects and prototypes. For instance, in the healthcare industry, the product is increasingly used to produce customized implants and orthodontic devices, which, in turn, is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the aerospace industry has embraced the technology, using it for manufacturing lighter, cost-effective components and structures for aircraft, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, the automobile industry is leveraging 3D printing to create lightweight and energy-efficient replacement parts for heavy-duty components, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the rapid development of metal 3D printing technologies and the extensive product application in the manufacturing sector, are contributing to the growth of the market.
Buy This Report Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1325&method=1
Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.
• Stratasys
• 3D Systems
• Materialise
• EOS GmbH
• Ge Additive
• Exone
• Voxeljet
• HP
• SLM Solutions
• Envisiontec
• Protolabs
• Mcor Technologies
• Optomec
• Groupe Gorgé
• Ultimaker
• Renishaw
• Beijing Tiertime Technology
• Xyzprinting
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on technology, process, material, offering, application and end-user.
Breakup by Technology:
• Stereolithography
• Fused Deposition Modeling
• Selective Laser Sintering
• Electron Beam Melting
• Digital Light Processing
• Others
Breakup by Process:
• Binder Jetting
• Directed Energy Deposition
• Material Extrusion
• Material Jetting
• Powder Bed Fusion
• Sheet Lamination
• Vat Photopolymerization
Breakup by Material:
• Photopolymers
• Plastics
• Metals and Ceramics
• Others
Breakup by Offering:
• Printer
• Material
• Software
• Service
Breakup by Application:
• Prototyping
• Tooling
• Functional Part Manufacturing
Breakup by End-User:
• Consumer Products
• Machinery
• Healthcare
• Aerospace
• Automobile
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Europe
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1325&flag=C
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.openpr.com/news/2933864/bath-and-shower-products-market-industry-trends-top-selling
https://www.openpr.com/news/2933926/india-soda-ash-market-demand-uses-size-industry-report
https://www.openpr.com/news/2934000/smart-lighting-market-size-share-trends-analysis-growth
https://www.openpr.com/news/2934091/smart-irrigation-market-share-size-techniques-system-cost
https://www.openpr.com/news/2934186/surgical-microscopes-market-size-growth-drivers-global
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
sales@imarcgroup.com