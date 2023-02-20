Submit Release
Robin Resolution Defends Former President Duterte from ICC Probe

PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release
February 20, 2023

Robin Resolution Defends Former President Duterte from ICC Probe

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday filed a resolution seeking to defend former President Rodrigo Duterte from investigation or prosecution by the International Criminal Court.

In Senate Resolution 488, Padilla sought "to declare unequivocal defense of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the 16th President of the Republic of the Philippines, in any investigation or prosecution by the ICC."

Padilla, in his resolution, stressed the Philippines has a "functioning and independent" judicial system.

He also noted that after a panel of judges at the ICC in The Hague authorized the Office of the Prosecutor to resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla declared, "They are insulting us," and described the case as "totally unacceptable."

Padilla's resolution likewise pointed out that former President Duterte believed the widespread serious and rampant illegal drug problem "is an existential threat to the country's social fabric," and that he was convinced fighting illegal drugs, along with corruption and other crimes, "is a prerequisite for achieving genuine growth and prosperity."

He added the Duterte presidency ushered "remarkable accomplishments" brought about by relentless campaign vs illegal drugs, insurgency, separatism and terrorism, corruption and criminality; while the peace and order situation considerably improved.

Resolusyon ni Robin, Ipinagtanggol si Dating Pangulong Duterte sa ICC Probe

Naghain ngayong Lunes si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ng resolusyon na ipinagtatanggol si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa imbestigasyon at pag-uusig ng International Criminal Court (ICC).

Sa kanyang Senate Resolution 488, iginiit ni Padilla ang "unequivocal defense of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the 16th President of the Republic of the Philippines, in any investigation or prosecution by the ICC."

Iginiit ni Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon na ang Pilipinas ay may "functioning and independent" na judicial system.

Dagdag niya, matapos pinayagan ng ICC ang imbestigasyon sa "crimes against humanity" sa Pilipinas, itinuring ito ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na "insulto" at "totally unacceptable."

Ayon din sa resolusyon ni Padilla, naniwala si Duterte na ang problema sa iligal na droga ay panganib sa "social fabric" ng bansa, at ang paglaban sa droga, katiwalian at ibang krimen ay kailangan para makamit ang tunay na kaginhawaan.

Ipinunto ni Padilla na sa administrasyong Duterte, nagkaroon ng "remarkable accomplishments" dahil sa kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, rebelyon, terorismo, katiwalian at krimen, habang bumuti ang peace and order situation.

