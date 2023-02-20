New Book Helps Business Owners Accelerate CMMC Compliance

CMMC Compliance Requirement for DoD Contractors Coming Soon

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 30th John Hill, CEO of TechSage Solutions, an IT and Cybersecurity services company serving small to medium sized business in San Antonio will release his new book titled The Compliance Formula…Successful Strategies Of CMMC Compliant Companies. This new book describes how companies can stay compliant with cybersecurity requirements when working with the Department of Defense and will help DoD contractors ensure that their business has key practices in place, allowing them to bid on, win and take part in government contracts.

“Cybercriminals are costing the DoD and its contractors billions each year,” says John Hill, chief executive officer for TechSage Solutions. “Any company that works with the DoD must become CMMC compliant in order to stand out from competitors and avoid hefty fines.”

This book will reveal to department of defense contractors exactly how to make sure their business is fully compliant with CMMC standards, and help them understand if it isn’t.

DoD contractors will also learn the six-step process to successfully weave CMMC compliance into their workplace culture. For more information about The Compliance Formula…Successful Strategies Of CMMC Compliant Companies, please visit The Compliance Formula Preview or contact TechSage Solutions at 210-582-5814.



About the Author

John Hill has served San Antonio-area businesses for more than 22 years, specializing in helping Department of Defense Contractors, legal, financial and manufacturing sectors with their IT and cybersecurity support needs. John and his team have worked to provide expert IT services to over 200 businesses, protecting them from cybercrime and helping them with compliance issues like cyber liability insurance requirements, NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC and making sure their technology “just works” so they can do their jobs and grow their business.

About TechSage Solutions

TechSage Solutions researches, explores and vets new technologies to provide best in class technical, cybersecurity and compliance support and customer service. We help clients accomplish their business goals better, faster and more cost effectively than they can on their own. TechSage helps clients focus on running their business while ensuring that their technology fully meets their needs and just works. www.techsagesolutions.com

