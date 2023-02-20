Healing After Suicide Loss Summit Supports Those Impacted by Suicide

About

AAS Mission Statement: To promote the understanding and prevention of suicide and support those who have been affected by it. AAS Vision Statement: We are an inclusive community that envisions a world where people know how to prevent suicide and find hope and healing. We accomplish this mission by directing efforts to: • Advance Suicidology as a science; encouraging, developing and disseminating scholarly work in suicidology. • Encourage the development and application of strategies that reduce the incidence and prevalence of suicidal behaviors. • Compile, develop, evaluate and disseminate accurate information about suicidal behaviors to the public. • Foster the highest possible quality of suicide prevention, intervention and postvention to the public. • Publicize official AAS positions on issues of public policy relating to suicide. • Promote research and training in suicidology. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes research, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. In addition, AAS serves as a national clearinghouse for information on suicide. Learn more about AAS's history. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention.