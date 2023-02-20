Healing After Suicide Loss Summit Supports Those Impacted by Suicide
Family, Friends and Survivors Gather in Portland for Day of Community and Support at AAS23
HASL is an intricately woven collaboration of loss survivors and those dedicated to supporting them.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) recognizes the critical importance that community plays in supporting family, friends and all of those impacted by suicide. That’s why AAS is thrilled to announce that its annual Healing After Suicide Loss Summit (HASL), will continue be a part of AAS23, the suicidology organization’s 56th Annual Conference in Portland, Oregon, from April 18–22.
“This event is centered around suicide loss survivors and their post-loss growth and healing,” noted AAS Chief Executive Officer Leeann Sherman, MPS, CAE. “HASL is an intricately woven collaboration of loss survivors and those dedicated to supporting them.”
HASL brings together the voices of those within suicidology to create an event with purpose that positively impacts attendees. Leaders, speakers, caregivers, supporters, support group facilitators, mental health professionals and loss survivors meet in one place, for one day to focus on the work of healing.
“This day affords us the ability to build upon and strengthen the loss survivor community through impactful speakers, interactive introspective exercises and programs tailored to bring forth hope, healing, and support,” Sherman said. “Our goal is to create an impactful and purposeful event that gives attendees tools to assist them on their individual journeys. Through this event and its attendees, we hope the momentum of healing can continue to expand.”
The entire Suicidology community will gather at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront to learn, train, and come together at AAS23. From thought-provoking research, engaging concurrent sessions and visionary abstracts to a variety of discussion forums positioned to challenge our status quo, AAS23 promises to bring insightful new content and learning opportunities, thanks to organizations such as LivingWorks Education, which is a Premier Investor and many others. Training and Certification Days are an opportunity for those in the field to increase their technical skills through a variety of half-day and full-day options held before and during AAS23 on April 18 and 19.
“AAS23 promises to educate, engage and inspire participants with new research, unrivaled training and learning opportunities,” Sherman noted.
AAS members and the public can register at AAS’ conference website, which puts all conference information in one convenient place. Take advantage of early bird pricing and discounted rates for members. (For those who can’t attend in person, there are also limited virtual registration options.)
Organizations who would like to take advantage of investment opportunities for AAS23 can learn more at: https://suicidology.org/aas23/investment-opportunities/
About American Association of Suicidology
The American Association of Suicidology is the world’s largest membership-based suicide prevention organization. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center professionals, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of laypersons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.
Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Media as Partners in Suicide Prevention: Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more details. For additional information, please visit SuicideReportingToolkit.com and Stanford University’s Media and Mental Health Initiative. For crisis services anywhere in the world, please visit FindAHelpline.org.
