Fat Replacers Market : Complete Market Overview, Leading Key Players and Global Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing consumer preference for low fat products, rising government initiatives, growing awareness for health and wellness, growing prevalence for obesity, and health benefits provided by fat replacers are factors driving the growth of global fat replacers market.

“Fat Replacers Market," The fat replacers market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The fat replacers sourced from plants occupied more than half of the fat replacers market share in the global market in 2021.

Surge in awareness of health issues among consumers is causing them to adjust their eating habits and consume less fat, which is driving the growth of the global fat replacers market.

Chronic disease is connected to a diet high in fat and cholesterol. As a result, it is up to consumers to cut down on fat calories. Fat replacer processors provide fat alternatives that are compatible with the food system. Perfect fat substitutes should have a variety of functions and able to transfer heat, as fat is a heat transfer medium that allows quick cooking. Heat transfer has potential to change texture, color, and flavor. Protein, carbohydrate, or fat replacers are considered as healthy diet. Replacers based on carbohydrates can be fully digestive, moderately digestible, or non-digestible, giving 0-4 kcal/g.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global fat replacers market, owing to rise in awareness regarding its health benefits.

On the other hand, the pandemic led to the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruption in the supply chain, which impacted the growth of the market negatively.

The global fat replacers market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and region. On the basis of source, the market is classified into plants and animals. The plants segment occupied a major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Fat replacers sourced from animals are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the future.

Major players analyzed for the industry are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., BENEO, Corbion NV, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Epogee, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, and JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG. These major market players have adopted various strategies to expand their fat replacers market reach. The strategies adopted in the fat replacers market include product launch, merger, and acquisition. New market players are also entering the market with new products. These strategies are creating fat replacers market opportunities.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By source, the plants segment was the highest revenue contributor to the fat replacers market, with $1,740.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,241.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

By type, the carbohydrate-based segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,522.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,851.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

By application, the bakery and confectionary segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,319.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,478.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.2%.

Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,152.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,270.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

