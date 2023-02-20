CAGR 15.8% | A2 Milk Market To Surge US$ 3,699.2 Million by 2027- Allied Market Research

A2 milk beverage offers a variety of advantages compared to conventional dairy milk.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “A2 Milk Market by Form, Packaging Form and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global a2 milk market was valued at $1,129.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,699.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2027. The a2 milk market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $2.3 billion from 2020 to 2027. The market growth is propelled by the rising emergence of lactose intolerance, milk allergies, environmental concerns, and health consciousness.

A large portion of the population has difficulty digesting dairy and dairy products. This is due to the presence of a1 beta casein protein in the milk. Hence, the consumption of dairy products experienced a decline in the recent past owing to several health-related concerns. However, a2 milk is regarded as a type of milk that is easier to digest and arguably does not cause any digestive disorders among consumers with lactose intolerance.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The key players operating in the a2 milk industry include GCMMF (Amul), Erden Creamery Private Limited, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Urban Farms Milk and Vinamilk.

On the basis of packaging form, the carton segment accounted for the maximum share in the global a2 milk market in 2019. Cartons enable to provide a longer shelf life to the product, incur lower transport costs and are also convenient and safer to use for consumers. Thus, owing to this growing preference and propelling consumption, the carton segment accounted for a higher value share in the global a2 milk market size and is anticipated to retain its position during the forecast period.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the prominent market for a2 milk in 2019. This can be attributed to the tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of a2 milk beverage in the region. Furthermore, the availability of cow breeds that produce a2 milk is abundant in the region. However, the North America region is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the a2 milk market forecast period, owing to rapid demand and acceptance of a2 milk beverages as a result of high consumer spending, lactose intolerance among large population and growing health consciousness.

