SkyDiamond Media's CEO Habib Bakshi to Chair and Moderate eTail West in Palm Springs
Valuable insights on the latest trends and strategies in ecommerce are expected to spearhead this year's conference.PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyDiamond Media is pleased to announce that its CEO, Habib Bakshi, will be the chairperson and moderator at eTail West, taking place in Palm Springs, California from February 27th through March 3rd.
eTail West is a premier e-commerce and digital marketing conference that brings together leading retailers, brands, and experts in the industry to discuss the latest trends and strategies in online retail. In addition to his role as the chairperson, Habib Bakshi will also lead fireside chats and moderate panels with c-suite executives from both the retail and ecommerce technology sectors. Habib will lead discussions on various topics related to digital marketing and e-commerce, including customer acquisition, attribution, conversion optimization, and data analytics. These experienced leaders will offer their expert opinions on the most relevant challenges facing ecommerce in 2023.
Habib Bakshi's leadership and decade plus of experience in digital marketing have made him a sought-after speaker and advisor to businesses across the industry. Under his leadership, SkyDiamond Media has helped numerous businesses achieve success through strategic digital marketing campaigns. His fireside chats and panel discussions at eTail West will offer attendees the opportunity to hear from some of the most innovative minds in ecommerce and digital marketing, and gain valuable insights on the latest trends and strategies in the field.
"As the ecommerce landscape continues to evolve, it's crucial for businesses to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to new challenges," said Habib Bakshi. "I'm excited to lead discussions with some of the most accomplished leaders in the retail and technology sectors, and help attendees gain a deeper understanding of the strategies and tactics that are driving success in ecommerce in 2023."
Recently, Habib Bakshi has been in the news for his visits with Nicole Miller and Richard Baker. He shared his expertise in digital marketing and e-commerce with these industry leaders, helping them optimize their online presence and reach new audiences.
"We are thrilled to have Habib Bakshi as the chairperson and moderator at eTail West," said the organizers of the conference. "His extensive knowledge of digital marketing and e-commerce will provide invaluable insights to attendees, and we are confident that his leadership will make this year's conference a great success."
About SkyDiamond Media
SkyDiamond Media is a leading digital marketing agency focused on elevating ecommerce revenue for the fashion and luxury segment. Founded in 2012, the company has helped numerous businesses achieve success in the online marketplace. Their expertise in brand amplification strengthens a brands digital footprint and deepens engagement further driving sales. They manage over $2B in digitally driven revenue while maintaining a 97% client retention rate. SkyDiamond earns partner loyalty by consistently delivering wins through operational excellence via C-Suite level talent.
For more information, visit https://skydiamondmedia.com/.
