Old Crow Medicine Show announces Wofford Student as show opener for April 13 Concert in Spartanburg
Wofford Sr and aspiring musician, Thomas Rowland will perform with Grammy Winning legends Old Crow Medicine Show at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on April 13SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
02/20/2023
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium & Big Spring Entertainment are proud to present,
Old Crow Medicine Show with Special Guest Thomas Rowland
Grammy Award Winning country music band, Old Crow Medicine Show have announced that Thomas Rowland, a senior at Wofford College in Spartanburg will join them on the main stage at The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on April 13 as their special guest to open the show.
For decades, The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium has been a launching pad for some of entertainment’s biggest names, including Taylor Swift, Loretta Lynn, and Jerry Seinfeld to name a few. So, when Wofford senior and aspiring musician Thomas Rowland got the call that every artist dreams of, he answered in a big way.
Old Crow Medicine Show, who solidified their status as one of country music’s heavy hitters with hits like Wagon Wheel and Down Home Girl got their big break when they were discovered by folk country legend Doc Watson while busking on a corner in Boone NC. “That gig changed our lives, and we took to it as a pivotal turning point as Old Crow Medicine Show” said Old Crow’s lead singer and songwriter Ketch Secor.
Now the guys of Old Crow are paying it forward and showing their appreciation and support for young talent like Thomas Rowland by extending this once in lifetime opportunity. “This is just so amazing. I still can’t believe I’m here,” says Rowland as he stands on the empty stage at SMA and gets his first glimpse out into the enormous theater.
The Wofford College Campus is adjacent to the Auditorium on North Church St in Spartanburg where the two historic buildings share a parking lot. “For the past four years, when I pull in the parking lot for class, I look at the Auditorium and think about how badly I’d love to play on that stage someday.” says Rowland who has been singing, playing guitar, and writing music since the age of nine.
A native of Georgetown SC, Rowland sang in his high school acapella group and his natural gift for performing combined with his unnaturally wide vocal range garnered him most of the coveted solo spots. As a young man navigating life as a student at Wofford College, he found his identity through his guitar and his voice and quickly realized he had a unique gift for songwriting. Others would soon realize Rowland’s gifts too, after his recorded cover of Dark Red jumped to over 600k streams on Spotify practically overnight. Rowland describes himself as an old soul for the new age, and his music seems to fit that description well. A mix of modern country, blue grass, and R & B soul, Rowland appeals to a wide audience, and will certainly be welcome among Old Crow fans.
As he stands looking at SMA’s famous wall of signatures, Rowland spots the autograph of one of his childhood musical inspirations, BB King, and shaking his head repeats, “I just can’t believe this is actually happening.”
Listen to samplings of Rowland’s music including his original song Ragdoll on his Spotify channel.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4naDocJqN0cECeajJwWdu1?si=74f4a4019a35486f
Tickets for Old Crow Medicine Show with Special Guest Thomas Rowland on April 13 at The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium are on sale now at TICKETMASTER.COM. For more information on this and other upcoming shows at
The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium visit CROWDPLEASER.COM.
Big Spring Entertainment is a full-service concert and entertainment promotion company based in Huntsville, AL with offices in Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA and Birmingham, AL. BSE buys, promotes and produces shows across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest with a specialization in music halls, theaters, performing art centers, arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals.
Lindsay Drakulic- Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
