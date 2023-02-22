Dr. Mary McCluskey, CORE Team Up to Donate ‘Bubbles, Balloons and Birds’ Books to Ukrainians Affected by the War

Copies of book focused on helping kids cope with adversity translated into Ukrainian will be distributed by the global humanitarian NGO to Ukrainian families

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- enCOURAGEment Ink. LLC “Bubbles, Balloons and Birds: Learning to Thrive- Helping Kids Cope with Adversity is being translated into Ukrainian and will be distributed by CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), the global humanitarian relief organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee.

Mariel Hemingway, who wrote the book’s foreword, says, “I am so excited by this book because through its inclusivity it oﬀers children of all walks of life, opportunities to find relief from the traumas that destabilize their innocence. This book is a loving hand oﬀered to children. It is a life line to discover how to be healthy and balanced in the face of trauma.” CORE, who has been providing critical relief in Ukraine, Romania, and Poland since the onset of the war in Ukraine, will help distribute these books in the communities it serves to support the mental health and wellbeing of those affected by the war. The author of this book, Dr. Mary McCluskey is hoping to partner with other organizations like CORE so her books can reach more people in need, particularly people of color who live with the ongoing trauma of racism and oppression.

In this historical piece of fiction, Bubbles, Balloons & Birds (BBB) brings Dr. Pierre Janet, a psychologist, back to life in the modern-day to help a diverse group of children --A role model in survival, Janet lived through the Franco-Prussian war as an eleven-year-old child and went on to not only survive but thrive and he became the leading influence in treating trauma. His work informs all of modern-day trauma treatment. The book lightly touches on Janet’s experience in a kid friendly way and offers hope and creative solutions which are forged out of friendship and learning from one another. The book also teaches some fun facts about his beloved hometown Paris, France. BBB, the second book in this new self-reflective series for families, is a sequel to the first book, The Leader of the Parade introduced psychologist Dr. Alfred Adler and focused on the importance of The Cosmos and how we are all connected to one another. In BBB Janet and Adler work together to help the children build community based on mutual respect and kindness. The Leader of the Parade is available on https://www.amazon.com/Leader-Parade-Mary-C McCluskey/dp/1958729108/ref=sr_1_1?crid=23IQWXYMLGMFC&keywords=the+leader+of+the+parade+book&qid=1675171446&sprefix=%2Caps%2C49&sr=8-1

Dr. Mary C. McCluskey, LCSW specializes in treating trauma and is the owner of a group practice in New York City called The Empowerment Opportunity LCSW PLLC, as well as a new related educational company named enCOURAGEment INK. LLC. Dr. McCluskey teaches social work at New York University.

Through this series, Dr. McCluskey hopes to bring back to life different psychologist’s ideas in fun and engaging ways that everyone can understand, not just professionals and academics. By focusing on the different and diverse characters in the book, Dr. McCluskey hopes that the characters’ various struggles will make it easier for kids to discuss their own difficult topics in both therapy and at home. Mental health, wellness and compassion needs to be taught from an early age- that is what these books are designed to do. The books are meant to be interactive and inspire kids to build community, appreciate the planet and each other for all their similarities and differences, as well as inspire discussion between children and adults. These innovative books and their activities are used as therapeutic tools in her child therapy practice (http://marymccluskeydsw.com).

Dr. McCluskey is inviting parents/caregivers to submit their children’s responses to the activity questions in these books. She hopes to someday write an anthology of the children’s different ideas. Dr. McCluskey says, “Children are the future mental health professionals, let’s get them started early so we can eventually alleviate the existing mental health crisis. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if a brand-new idea for an intervention came from a child. Let’s hear what they have to say.”

About CORE:

Founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a global humanitarian response organization that brings immediate relief and long-term recovery to underserved communities. When a crisis strikes, CORE responds immediately to fill gaps, mobilize resources, earn trust, and empower communities to break perennial cycles of poverty. CORE has played a pivotal role in providing critical relief to marginalized and vulnerable populations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as it continues its mission of empowering communities in and beyond crisis around the world. More information: www.coreresponse.org and follow CORE on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.