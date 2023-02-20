Walk of Arts 2023 Announces Musical Lineup
Twistid Arts Initiative, raising awareness and access to all forms of visual and performing arts in the community through innovative programming, hands-on education, and immersive events.
Twistid Arts Initiative's Walk of Arts 2023 announces musical lineup featuring the POP2000 Tour!
This event is a celebration of art, music, and community, and we can't wait to share it with everyone. We have an amazing lineup of bands and competitions that will make for an unforgettable event.”FLORAL CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Walk of Arts 2023 is set to take place on November 4th in Floral Park, Floral City, Florida. This year's lineup promises to be one of the best yet, featuring an incredible mix of talented regional and national bands, along with exciting art competitions for youths and adults.
— Elisha Belden
Bands scheduled to perform at the Walk of Arts 2023 include youth musicians CHS Breez and Landon Devon and regional bands Actual Bank Robbers, NightMayer Trio, and American Piracy. The bands will be playing a mix of late 90s - early 2000s covers, setting the stage for the evening's headliners - The Pop2000 Tour featuring O-Town, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera. Attendees can expect an event filled with unforgettable music that will have them dancing and singing along.
In addition to the amazing music, the Walk of Arts 2023 will also feature a sidewalk chalk competition for youths, with over $4200 in prizes, which will be judged by local award-winning artist Danny Belden and celebrity artists Aaron Is and Ryan Eternal from Paramount Network's Ink Master. Kids of all ages can unleash their creativity and compete for a chance to win some fantastic prizes. There will also be art and photography competitions for adults, as well as a cosplay costume contest and a variety of art and retail vendors, food trucks, and more.
"We're thrilled to bring the Walk of Arts back for another year," said event organizer Elisha Belden. "This event is a celebration of art, music, and community, and we can't wait to share it with everyone. We have an amazing lineup of bands and competitions that will make for an unforgettable event."
The event is being hosted by the Twistid Arts Initiative, a new non-profit in Central Florida, and Twistid Ink, in partnership with Citrus County Parks & Recreation, with sponsorship from Citrus County Chronicle and Deems Kitchens & Cabinets.
VIP tickets will be available for the headliners closer to the event date; however, general admission to the event is free. To avoid missing out on what promises to be a fantastic event, be sure to visit our website and sign up for the email list. For more information, please visit the Twistid Art Initiative's website: www.twistidartsinitiative.org. Vendor applications are open, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Information can be found on the website.
Contact:
Elisha Belden
Event Organizer
Walk of Arts, Twistid Arts Initiative
info@twistidartsinitiative.org
https://www.twistidartsinitiative.org/walkofarts23.html
Elisha Belden
Twistid Arts Initiative
info@twistidartsinitiative.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram